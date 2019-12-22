×

Concert Review: My Chemical Romance Make a Triumphant Return to Los Angeles     

By

Jessica's Most Recent Stories

View All
My Chemical Romance - Gerard Way and Frank IeroReading Festival, Berkshire, Britain - 26 Aug 2011
CREDIT: Ins News/Shutterstock

“It’s been a long time, Los Angeles,” gushed a grateful, still baby-faced Gerard Way. “We didn’t know if this was ever gonna happen again, so we really appreciate you showing up.” Not only did fans show up — they’d been camped out at the venue for days.

Outside the Shrine Expo Hall, just before doors opened on Friday night, there was a seemingly endless line filled with weirdos, emo kids old and young, men, women, and teens, erupting into cheers as they periodically saw a Gerard Way-like figure approaching an upstairs window.

A typical Los Angeles show leaves most supporting acts playing to half-empty venues. On Friday night, however, by the time Thursday hit the stage, the Shrine was packed and filled with anticipation.

The lights went down, and with the curtains still closed, guitarist Ray Toro’s video intro blared from the speakers: “You like D&D, Audrey Hepburn, Fangoria, Harry Houdini, and croquet. You can’t swim, you can’t dance, and you don’t know karate. Face it, you’re never gonna make it.” The curtain drops with a vengeance as Gerard Way, Frank Iero, Mikey Way, and Ray Toro, erupted into “I’m Not Okay (I Promise).” MCR were back.

Along with drummer Jarrod Alexander, the group left the theatrics, costumes, and pyro behind to play an epic, career-spanning set. Sounding as if they’d never left, the emo gods tackled fan favorites like “Mama,” “Teenagers,” and “Vampire Money”, along with “Thank You for the Venom” and “You Know what They do to Guys Like Us in Prison” (with Youth Code’s Sara Taylor), the deep cut “Our Lady of Sorrows” and the first live performance of “Make Room.” The crowd enthusiastically yelled along with nearly every word.

As the set closed with “The Kids From Yesterday,” the band left the stage one at a time, waving and blowing kisses as they walked off — but of course that wasn’t the end. The band came back for an encore of “Vampire Money” and “Helena,” before returning to the stage for a second. “We have one more song,” Gerard said. “Maybe it’s the one you wanna hear.” With the first piano note of “Welcome to the Black Parade,” the Shrine erupted.

As the crowd slowly left the venue, some fans had streaks of tears lining their faces — a fitting finale for a group that had been away for far too long.

Set List:

I’m Not Okay (I Promise)

Thank You for the Venom

Give ‘Em Hell, Kid

House of Wolves

Summertime

You Know What They do to Guys Like Us in Prison (with Youth Code’s Sara Taylor)

Make Room

Our Lady of Sorrows

Na Na Na

Sleep

Mama

I Don’t Love You

Destroya

Teenagers

S/C/A/R/E/C/R/O/W

Famous Last Words

The Kids from Yesterday

1st Encore:

Vampire Money

Helena

2nd Encore:

Welcome to the Black Parade

 

Concert Review: My Chemical Romance Make a Triumphant Return to Los Angeles     

More Music

  • JD McPherson

    JD McPherson Digs Into Vintage Holiday Sounds to Become Rock's New King of Christmas

    What’s the greatest Christmas record of the 21st century so far? The one you’d most swear was recorded midway through the 20th. JD McPherson went back to the spirit and sound of the late ‘50s to record “Socks,” an all-originals album that was released in 2018 and which he’s been taking out on tour again in [...]

  • Tal Bachman

    Singer Behind the Viral Peloton Ad's Music Isn't Bothered by the Backlash

    Despite an increasingly fragmented media landscape in which television commercials rarely go “viral” — outside of the Super Bowl — December of 2019 will go down as the month America couldn’t look away from Peloton’s bizarre holiday ad. The spot has been written about extensively and the lead actress in the ad even went onto [...]

  • Concord COO Glen Barros Stepping Down

    Concord COO Glen Barros Stepping Down to Launch New Company

    Concord today announced that Glen Barros will leave his post as the company’s Chief Operating Officer on December 31, 2019 in order to form a new business venture entitled Exceleration Music. According to the announcement, through this new venture, Barros plans to invest in music rights while providing strategic services to third-party entities, primarily within [...]

  • Lana Del Rey

    Lana Del Rey Taunts Cops, Coaxes Butterflies in 'Norman F---ing Rockwell' Extended Video

    The last time fans saw a short film from Grammy-nominated songwriter Lana Del Rey was in 2013 with “Tropico,” a nearly half-hour-long saga featuring songs from her 2012 album “Paradise.” Today, we got another one, a 15-minute ode to her critically-acclaimed “Norman F—ing Rockwell.” In “Tropico,” the singer played biblical Eve alongside model Shaun Ross [...]

  • Frank Ocean

    Frank Ocean Signs With Warner Chappell (EXCLUSIVE)

    Frank Ocean has signed with Warner Chappell Music publishing, a source close to the situation confirms to Variety. The deal was done during the fall, the source added, noting that it was intentionally kept quiet. The deal is among several big ones made by the company’s new co-chairs Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall, along with [...]

  • The Best Albums of the Decade

    The Best Albums of the Decade

    Are we ready to shake it off — the 2010s? Just about, but before the decade slaps us on the behinds on our way out the door, here are some of the albums that Variety music critics Jem Aswad, Andrew Barker and Chris Willman couldn’t have made it through the terrible teens without. (Click here to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad