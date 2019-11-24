×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Concert Review: Jonas Brothers Unleash the Screams at Brooklyn Show

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Jonas Brothers - Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick JonasThe Jonas Brothers in concert at The BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida, USA - 15 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Six songs into the Jonas Brothers’ Brooklyn stop on their “Happiness Begins” comeback tour, Kevin Jonas took a moment to reflect.

“Two years ago,” he recalled, “My brothers and I sat in a room and said, ‘If we reunite, do you think anyone will care?'”

That was back in 2017, four years after the boy band — to the chagrin of teen girls across the globe — split up to pursue personal projects. During that time, Nick enjoyed a successful solo career, Joe fronted the band DNCE and Kevin, taking a break from music, had two daughters with his wife, Danielle.

But if multiple sold-out shows for the band’s first major concert tour in a decade wasn’t already an indication, the blood-curdling and borderline deafening shrieks from longtime fans at the Barclays Center in New York certainly crystallized fervor for a reunion.

“After the year we’ve had,” Kevin roared into the mic. “I’ll say you absolutely do.”

The Jonas Brothers, returning to New York for a third time this tour following back-to-back stops at Madison Square Garden in August, didn’t let a cold and rainy night put a damper on Saturday’s show: They kicked off the concert by descending from the ceiling on a rectangular platform, belting “Rollercoaster.”

Judging by the crowd’s reaction, it was almost as if devotees had spent the better part of the last decade harnessing their energy, only to unleash it every time the Jonas Brothers so much as opened their mouths. The mostly female crowd (except for the occasional brave boyfriend or seated parental chaperone) needed no invitation, leaping to their feet the moment the brothers descended from the rafters and didn’t waver for the entirety of the two-hour set.

The Jonas Brothers treated concert-goers to plenty of songs from their new album, from  hits like “Cool” and “Only Human” to ballads “Comeback” and “I Believe.” But the trio, well aware the masses were just as eager to hear their catalogue from the early aughts, swiftly launched into “S.O.S.” They later had the crowd bouncing with Disney Channel-era favorites like “That’s Just the Way We Roll” before serenading a sea of screaming fans with “When You Look Me in The Eyes.”

Midway through, the band relocated to a back stage with a rising platform, where the brothers took requests from the audience before letting Nick and Joe have their own moments in the spotlight (Kevin had an albeit brief moment to shine earlier in the night with a guitar solo during “Cool”). From there, Nick took center stage to belt a gospel-esque rendition of his hit single, “Jealous.” Then, in an homage to their Disney Channel roots, the duo slowed down the evening with “Gotta Find You,” a song Joe first sang with Demi Lovato in “Camp Rock”; she wasn’t in attendance, but Nick’s vocals more than sufficed. Joe brought the energy back on the main stage with a colorful performance of “Cake by the Ocean,” complete with confetti and dancing inflatable tube men.

Later, Joe pressed the crowd with a controversial question, one of the rare times the band addressed the audience during the night. “Who thinks they’ve been a Jonas Brothers’ fan the longest here?” he prodded. “Now I’m not talking about any fan, I’m talking about the ones that gave a sh– about the Jonas Brothers back in the day.”

“We’re going to do something special for all you O.G. Jonas fans,” Joe promised before launching into a hand-clapping, hip-shaking mashup of throwbacks including “Mandy,” “Paranoid,” “Play My Music” and “Hold On.”

Before an encore performance of “Burnin’ Up,” infused with pyrotechnics, and of course “Sucker” — the song that jump-started their comeback — the brothers closed the show with nostalgic bangers “Lovebug” and “Year 3000.” Most audience members just hoped it wouldn’t be that long until their next album.

Concert Review: Jonas Brothers Unleash the Screams at Brooklyn Show

More Music

  • South Korean K-pop Girl Group Kara

    K-Pop Star Goo Hara Dead at 28

    K-pop star Goo Hara was found dead on Sunday at her home in Seoul, South Korea. She was 28. Goo, real name Goo Ha-ra, and also known under the single name Hara, was a former member of the five-part girl group Kara from 2008 to 2015. After that she launched a solo music career, and [...]

  • Joycelyn Savage, Azriel Clary. Azriel Clary,

    R. Kelly Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Speaks Out, Saying She Is a 'Victim'

    UPDATED: Joycelyn Savage, one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends, who has been living with him since she was 19, is opening up about her experience with the singer, saying that she is “a victim” of his sexual and psychological abuse. Kelly has been incarcerated since July on multiple allegations of sexual abuse in three states. Until [...]

  • Guerilla Toss What Would the Odd

    EP Review: Guerilla Toss’ ‘What Would the Odd Do?’

    As someone who grew up with the notion that a band’s name had to be something cool, like Led Zeppelin, the Fall or Guided by Voices, I’ll confess that my persistent misreading of this Boston-spawned/New York-based band’s name as Guerilla Toes may have delayed me from rating them as the innovative outfit they really are. [...]

  • Selena Gomez

    Shawn Mendes, Halsey Added to American Music Awards Lineup; Selena Gomez to Open

    Shawn Mendes and Halsey have been added to the performer lineup for the American Music Awards. Halsey will perform her latest single, “Graveyard,” and Mendes will join Camila Cabello for their duet “Senorita.” Selena Gomez will open the show with a performance of “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now,” it was revealed [...]

  • PledgeMusic’s Former CEO Denies Accusations of

    PledgeMusic’s Former CEO, Primary Wave Deny Allegations of Financial Misconduct

    UPDATED: The former CEO of PledgeMusic — the direct-to-fan music marketplace that filed for liquidation earlier this year, leaving thousands of musicians unpaid — has been accused of improper financial conduct by a member of the band Failure, one of the artists who are owed money by the company. The executive has denied the allegations [...]

  • Jason Derulo

    Jason Derulo Celebrates Music Career Milestone, Reveals Action Movie Ambition

    Warner Records celebrated one of its own on Thursday night (Nov. 21), presenting Jason Derulo with a plaque commemorating 190 million overall sales worldwide. The event at the Argyle in Los Angeles came on the heels of his latest release, the EP “2 Sides” (Side 1)” and also marked other milestones. Variety caught up with [...]

  • Trippie Red album cover

    Album Review: Trippie Redd’s ‘A Love Letter to You 4’

    Of the SoundCloud Class of 2016-17, Trippie Redd is just about the last man standing. Lil Pump and 6ix9ine had flashes of mainstream glory but quickly combusted (or worse), Lil Xan and Lil Tracy never quite seemed to get off the ground, and two of the biggest, XXXTentacion and Lil Peep, are no longer with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad