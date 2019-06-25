×

Concert Review: Lady Gaga Dazzles Pride-Week Crowd With Hit-Packed Show at Apollo Theater

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“It’s been a decade since I played to an audience this size,” Lady Gaga said, in one of many look-how-far-I’ve-come moments during this invite-only hometown concert. “I went from playing for 30 people to 300 people to fifteen hundred people,” she continued, adding on even more zeroes before concluding, “and that’s down to one thing: you and I,” providing a perfect intro for “You and I,” her most Billy Joel-esque song.

As big-artist shows at Harlem’s legendary Apollo Theater usually are, this one was a full-circle moment — the intimacy and history of the venue tend to draw out introspection and gratitude. But even more for Gaga, this was a dramatic homecoming — she grew up in the suburbs, moved to the big city and struggled, but she worked hard and now, so many of her dreams have come true that she has to keep thinking up new ones. On top of that, it’s Pride Week — which got its own mid-show speech — so it was also a homecoming for the audience she’s nurtured since the very beginning of her career.

More Reviews

“What a historical moment for me in my life,” she told the crowd in one of countless gushing moments. “I see all your beautiful faces, and I feel you. I was just a girl in an apartment on the Lower East Side with a keyboard, and it feels so good to be here — I’m home and I’m with you. I go all over the world,” she concluded, “but I’ll always come back home.”

And if it all got a bit self-indulgent and had maybe a whiff of altitude sickness from the dizzy heights of fame, well, who’s ever met a humble icon, diva or queen? And when they’ve put in the work for the art — as Gaga unquestionably has and does, burning untold calories and brain cells in tonight’s high-energy, hit-filled set — being “normal” isn’t part of the job.

The concert was the 2019 edition of an invite-only annual megastar series SiriusXM stages at the Apollo for contest-winning fans, which is also streamed over its channels; past artists include Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Pitbull and Guns N’ Roses. The artists often take advantage of the special setting and targeted audience by serving up a custom set aimed directly at the die-hard fans in the 1,500-capacity venue as well as the millions of listeners out there in satellite radioland. It’s a rare opportunity to go big and intimate at the same time — and, of course, look back and inward.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Lady Gaga performs onstage during SiriusXM + Pandora Present Lady Gaga At The Apollo on June 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Gaga essentially has already done that with her ongoing “Enigma” residency in Las Vegas, which opened late last year and recently extended into 2020, and tonight, she played a tightened version of that show, pummeling the audience — gloriously — with eye-popping visuals, nearly non-stop dancing, and hit after hit after hit. And as tightly rehearsed as the musicians and dancers were — months-long residencies, after all, can get dull — the novel setting and emotional homecoming gave the show a unique spontaneity.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Lady Gaga performs onstage during SiriusXM + Pandora Present Lady Gaga At The Apollo on June 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

She dove right in: Just after 8 p.m., the band struck up an overture and Gaga emerged in a flood of blue light, brandishing a keytar and clad in a catsuit so bedazzled with tiny mirrors that my seat companion shouted, “She’s wearing a disco ball!” Then Gaga played a familiar note sequence on the keytar and took the audience back to the beginning of her career — “Just Dance,” the opening track on her 2008 debut album, “The Fame” — then roared into a 25-minute barrage of early favorites: “Pokerface,” “LoveGame,” “Dance in the Dark,” “Telephone,” launching a 14-song set that was overwhelmingly focused on her first three albums (she played just one track each from her last three, including last year’s soundtrack to the Oscar-winning “A Star Is Born“).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Lady Gaga performs onstage during SiriusXM + Pandora Present Lady Gaga At The Apollo on June 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Ordinarily such a run of hits can be exhausting, but this was a well-paced set that rarely lagged, with breathers built in as between-song banter, instrumental interludes and the oft-criticized — and, frankly, really silly — self-examining onstage dialogues with her virtual avatar Enigma, which Gaga described as “my inner voice, my conscience, my gut” (which it may be, but it’s hard to hear her exclaim, “Enigma, I’m scared!” without thinking, “Ain’t no Oscar here”). And while the evening had a few odd moments, like a recollection about spending “so much time with my friends” in Harlem — “one of them lived here!” — and some strange makeup that almost looked like a fake tan, they were minor distractions in a powerhouse set that brought the house down from its opening moments.

Gaga was accompanied by six musicians and six constantly strutting, posing and vogue-ing dancers; a perfectly synched light show; and wildly colorful futurist scenes and prismatic video backdrops. We lost count of her costume changes, which ranged from sparkly bikinis to fluorescent green boas and an Aladdin Sane-esque gold number in a shape unknown to the natural world, all worn with a variety of mostly turquoise wigs (and her real, turquoise-tinted hair as well).

View this post on Instagram

@ladygaga @apollotheater

A post shared by Jem Aswad (@jemaswad) on

 

She may well be the hardest-working person in show business. Unlike Beyonce —whose regal, stock-still stare is the center of her being — Gaga is in constant motion, busting and grinding and huffing and hustling with her dancers nearly every second that she isn’t bashing the hell out of her piano, all while singing at the top of her lungs with remarkable precision. At one point a dancer flipped her completely over his shoulder and her voice didn’t waver; at another four dancers held her horizontally and moved her body in a kind of undulating fish motion, and there wasn’t a single gasp or exhale (see the Instagram video below). And it’s almost definitely not a recording; she’s apparently developed superhuman breath control.

“Hands up! This is your pride!” she yelled toward the end of the hour-and-40-minute-long set, before tearing into a rousing, triumphant “Born This Way” that had the Pride-Week-heavy crowd in a frenzy. After a long bow the lights went down and the musicians left the stage, and after a few moments the crowd realized that she hadn’t played a single song from “A Star Is Born.” The crowd started chanting “Shallow!,” her guitarist came out and began the song’s unmistakable chords, and Gaga came out onstage seemingly dressed as Ally, her humble character in the film, but clad in a Lady Gaga t-shirt.

“I used to sit in my apartment and write songs about fame, boys, my family,” she said, sitting down at the keyboard. “And I made it. And then they tried to take me down, and I put my head down and got back to work. And then I looked up one day, and I had a f—in’ Oscar in my hand.” The crowd roared. “You can do anything that you put your mind to. Every time someone tells you no, you tell yourself a thousand more: ‘Yes, I can do this.’

“‘Cause I’ll tell you something,” she concluded, before launching into the song that opened a whole new era for the career she celebrated on this night. “They thought my sh– was shallow. But I look into all of your eyes and I feel this room, and there ain’t nothing in the world deeper than this.”

Setlist (from setlist.fm)

.     Just Dance

.     Poker Face

.     LoveGame

.     Dance in the Dark

.     Telephone

.     Applause

.     Paparazzi

.     The Edge Of Glory

.     Alejandro

.     Million Reasons

.     Yoü and I

.     Bad Romance

.     Born This Way

.     Shallow

 

Concert Review: Lady Gaga Dazzles Pride-Week Crowd With Hit-Packed Show at Apollo Theater

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Music

  • Cardi B Indictment

    Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges Stemming From Bar Fight

    Cardi B and two co-defendants pleaded not guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges Tuesday in regards to a Queens bar fight in August of last year. Originally only charged with misdemeanors, the rapper (whose original name is Belcalis Almanzar) was later indicted with two felony counts of attempted assault on Friday after denying a plea [...]

  • Bette Midler

    Bette Midler Set for Special Performance at New York Pride (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bette Midler is set to appear at New York’s Pride Main Event this Saturday (June 29) at the Javits Center. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, she’ll perform a song accompanied by composer Marc Shaiman, of “Hairspray” and “Mary Poppins Returns” fame. Her stage time is set for 11 p.m. Also scheduled to [...]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs For Screens: Labrinth on Scoring HBO’s Drake-Produced Drama 'Euphoria'

    British singer-songwriter Labrinth (née Timothy Lee McKenzie) has been having one of the biggest years of his nearly decade-long career, from the April release of his collaborative album with L.S.D. (a.k.a. Labrinth Sia & Diplo) to his starring role in the latest campaign for MINI, where he reinterprets Cole Porter’s cowboy classic “Don’t Fence Me [...]

  • Grammy Awards 60th Annual Grammy Awards,

    Grammy Nomination Announcements Bumped Up to Nov. 20

    In accordance with the entire schedule for the Grammys being bumped up to avoid a conflict with the Oscars in 2020, a date has been set for the announcement of the nominees later this year: Nov. 20. That’s 17 days ahead of the Dec. 7 date when the previous slate of Grammy nominations was released [...]

  • Yesterday Movie Danny Boyle

    Danny Boyle on 'Yesterday,' Leaving 'Bond 25' and Why the Beatles Still Rock

    Danny Boyle would like to reintroduce you to the Beatles. The iconic foursome certainly needs no introduction, but in his movie “Yesterday,” which debuts June 28, the director envisions a word where nobody has heard of John, Paul, George and Ringo. That is, nobody besides Jack Malik. When the struggling songwriter, portrayed by newcomer Himesh [...]

  • Katherine Tyler for iHeartRadio - The

    Jack White on Whether It Will Take Another 10 Years to Make the Next Ranconteurs Album

    The Raconteurs came to iHeartRadio’s theater in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood Monday night for a record release party for their first album in a decade, “Help Us Stranger” — and, during a Q&A that came during a performance intermission, faced questions about whether they intend to get back on a more regular studio timetable. [...]

  • Concert Review: Lady Gaga Dazzles Pride-Week

    Concert Review: Lady Gaga Dazzles Pride-Week Crowd With Hit-Packed Show at Apollo Theater

    “It’s been a decade since I played to an audience this size,” Lady Gaga said, in one of many look-how-far-I’ve-come moments during this invite-only hometown concert. “I went from playing for 30 people to 300 people to fifteen hundred people,” she continued, adding on even more zeroes before concluding, “and that’s down to one thing: [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad