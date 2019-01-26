×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Concert Review: Kacey Musgraves, America’s Next Superstar, Lights Up New York’s Beacon Theatre

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

The cheering was so loud that Kacey Musgraves turned to her band with her mouth agape.

She’d been baiting the crowd good-naturedly, talking about how loud the Philadelphia audience had been the night before. But when the house lights at New York’s Beacon Theatre went up mid-show for a “let’s get a look at you” moment on Friday night, the cheering was so loud, prolonged and over the top that self-deprecation was the only move: She finally gestured to the steps leading down from the platform at the back of the stage and said, “Y’all are just cheering because I didn’t fall on my ass walking down those stairs!”

Considering her gradual but inexorable rise over the past five years; considering the accessibility, intelligence, humor, positivity and wide appeal of her songs; considering the praise heaped upon her by critics (not to mention her two Grammy wins and the four nominations for her latest album, “Golden Hour“); and considering, most of all, the rapturous response she receives from her fans, it’s hard to imagine that within the next couple of years Kacey Musgraves won’t be one of the biggest stars in music. We’ve seen her perform several times since 2013, and her onstage presence and command of the crowd have become arena-sized with ease.

More Reviews

It’s tempting at times, seeing the reverence of the audience and the effortless accessibility of the songs, to make Taylor Swift comparisons, but Musgraves is too sassy, too adult, too irreverent — and there’s a Dollyesque down-home charm that suggests she never takes herself too seriously. She made a forceful pivot into pop with “Golden Hour,” but hasn’t made that much of a big deal about it.

Yet there’s definitely a common element in her appeal and her connection to the audience. Yes, this was a New York show, which certainly isn’t representative of the rest of the world. But the demographic spread in the audience at the completely sold-out Beacon was striking: There were baby-boomer country fans; teenaged pop fans who might have seen her opening for Harry Styles last year; alternative and Americana fans; and on the slower songs you’d see parents and kids, straight and gay couples all snuggling and singing along. In fact, for much of the show it seemed like more than half of the audience was singing along blissfully.

Oh right, the show. Not surprisingly, the set was overwhelmingly heavy on “Golden Hour”: She played every song from the album, the stage backdrop is a giant fan styled like the one she holds on its cover, and the tour is named after the album track “Oh, What a World” (“Oh, What a World: Tour,” geddit?). She wore a big sparkly pink-and-gold pantsuit with legs so wide it often looked like a gown, and the lighting was heavy on (thematic note!) rainbow colors.

And although the album is much more pop-oriented than her previous, more country-leaning outings, she and her six-piece band (who were accompanied by two female backing singers for about half the set) actually bring more twang to the songs in a live setting. There were flourishes of banjo and pedal steel, and the group — clad in matching maroon suits with dark red turtlenecks, very Booker T & the MGs — sat down with acoustic instruments for several songs in the middle of the set and practically turned into a bluegrass outfit.

While some of her trademark hilarious between-song comments were lost in the cheering, highlights included her singing “golden shower” at the end of “Golden Hour” and managing to tack a “just kidding” onto the end of the verse; the crowd erupted when she said she was from Texas, prompting a baffled comment: “Do you know why you’re cheering for East Texas? You wouldn’t if you’d been there!”

The main set wound down with an unexpected cover of Gloria Gaynor’s disco anthem “I Will Survive” — sung as a female-empowering duet with opening act Natalie Prass — and closed with a rousing speech about trying to endure the insanity of the today’s world and hold on until things get better, a perfect lead-in for her set-closing anthem of tolerance and optimism, “Follow Your Arrow.”

In an unusual move, Musgraves then moved into what was essentially the encore, but without leaving the stage. She did a lovely version of “Rainbow” accompanied just by a pianist, and then the group came back onstage for the Philly-soul-styled “High Horse,” for which roadies tossed a couple dozen giant illuminated beach balls into the crowd, ending the night on a festive, disco-party vibe. And with a final bow, Musgraves exited the stage, precisely 90 minutes after the set began, at the very civilized hour of 10:40: After all, the “Oh, What a World Tour” stretches into November.

 

Concert Review: Kacey Musgraves, America's Next Superstar, Lights Up New York's Beacon Theatre

Popular on Variety

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

More Music

  • Michel Legrand Dead: International Tributes Pour

    Tributes to Oscar-Winning Composer Michel Legrand Pour In

    Tributes have begun pouring in for Michel Legrand, the three-time Oscar-winning composer of “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg,” “Yentl” and “The Young Girls of Rochefort,” who died at his home early Saturday in Paris at the age of 86. Gilles Jacob, the former president of the Cannes Film Festival, said that Legrand’s “notes were soft as [...]

  • Michel LegrandMICHEL LEGRAND - 1981

    Michel Legrand, Oscar-Winning Composer, Dies at 86

    Michel Legrand, three-time Oscar winner and composer of such classic film songs as “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “I Will Wait for You,” “You Must Believe in Spring” and “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?,” along with the groundbreaking musical score for “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg,” has died. He was 86. Legrand [...]

  • Michael Jackson Estate Issues Statement on

    Michael Jackson Estate Addresses Controversial 'Leaving Neverland' Doc

    The Michael Jackson estate has issued a statement on the film “Leaving Neverland,” which premiered at Sundance on Friday morning (Jan. 25). The documentary was screened at Park City, Utah’s Egyptian Theater. The Estate issued its statement about 12 hours after the film debuted, taking issue with what it calls “the kind of tabloid character [...]

  • Vampire Weekend, with Ezra Koenig, perform

    Vampire Weekend's New Music Nods to Steve Martin, the Dead and the Band's College Roots

    Vampire Weekend’s last album, 2013’s “Modern Vampires of the City,” racked arguably the best reviews of the band’s already sound career for some smart sonic multitasking that no longer leaned heavily on twee twists on African sounds. This week, the band finally resumed that trajectory back to North America with a teaser (“120 Minutes of [...]

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Sundance Film Review: 'Leaving Neverland'

    Michael Jackson was one of the most photographed celebrities who ever lived. But in “Leaving Neverland,” a devastating four-hour documentary about the serial predator he really was, there are photographs of Jackson that have a quality unlike anything you’ve ever seen. They are homespun, casually candid, sitting-around-the-living-room shots, most of them snapped during the visits [...]

  • Chicago Prosecutor Kim Foxx Urges R.

    After Receiving 12 Responses, Chicago Prosecutor Urges More R. Kelly Victims to Come Forward

    Kim Foxx, Chicago’s top prosecutor, has received 12 responses since she openly called for women who have sexual-misconduct claims against R. Kelly to come forward with their stories. The singer has been under renewed criticism since the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” aired early this month. The New York Times reports that Foxx herself is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad