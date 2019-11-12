×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Concert Review: The Black Crowes Shake Their Moneymakers at First Gig in Six Years

By

Steve's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes performs on day 3 of the Lockn' Festival at Oak Ridge Farm on in Arrington VirginiaLockn' Festival - Day 3, Arrington, USA - 7 Sep 2013
CREDIT: John Davisson/Invision/AP/Shutte

At their first concert in six years, the Black Crowes made a rollicking return last night at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. Formerly feuding founders — and brothers — Chris and Rich Robinson have put aside their differences for the sake of a 46-city tour celebrating the 30 th anniversary of their debut album, “Shake Your Money Maker” — a tour that had been officially announced, after weeks of speculation and an accidental leak over the weekend via a New York subway advertisement, that morning. The group will play another show at the Troubador in Los Angeles on Thursday, while the tour begins in June in Texas.

At the Bowery, Chris Robinson was in strong voice as he led the band through the album in sequence, from “Twice as Hard” to “Stare It Cold.” Dressed in black, sporting a wide-brimmed hat and white carnation, Robinson growled and rasped with vigor, wielding the mic stand like a matador’s cape. Always a dervish on stage, he tossed off his hat and jacket and spun in circles during guitar solo sections.

The brothers — who over the past five years have performed with the Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Rich’s Magpie Salute — are the only original members in the revitalized band, which also features guitarist Isiah Mitchell, bassist Tim LeFebvre, keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Ojha. The show built to several peaks, the mid-album torch number “Seeing Things” and the last two songs, both hard rockers, “Struttin’ Blues,” which Robinson said they hadn’t played “in a long f—in’ time,” and “Stare It Cold.”

The group encored with a predictable reading of the Rolling Stones’ “It’s Only Rock n’ Roll,” and were gone by 10:30 pm, which was pretty early by New York standards. However, for the full tour the group has promised “Money Maker in its entirety, plus all the hits!,” so a more robust setlist surely will be on tap when their 2020 tour kicks off. “See you next summer!,” Robinson waved as the group left the stage.

And although a rep for the Crowes says the group currently has no plans to record new material, they will be grinding it out on the road from June to September.

 

Concert Review: The Black Crowes Shake Their Moneymakers at First Gig in Six Years

More Music

  • Scooby Doo Ella Louise Allaire Martin

    Scooby-Doo Live Theater Tour Is Goofy Dane's Latest Adventure

    From its 1969 start as a Saturday morning kids mystery cartoon series “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!” starring its titular, talking Great Dane and his four teenaged friends, has made adventure its staple. Once Hanna-Barbera’s successor, Warner Bros. Animation, took the leash, Scooby and company became a comic book, a board game, a series of video [...]

  • Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson of

    Concert Review: The Black Crowes Shake Their Moneymakers at First Gig in Six Years

    At their first concert in six years, the Black Crowes made a rollicking return last night at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. Formerly feuding founders — and brothers — Chris and Rich Robinson have put aside their differences for the sake of a 46-city tour celebrating the 30 th anniversary of their debut album, “Shake Your [...]

  • iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2020

    iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2020 Nominees Announced (EXCLUSIVE)

    iHeartMedia announced nominees for the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards, which return for a second run next January to honor the most entertaining and innovative podcasts of the year across 30 categories. The 10 podcasts nominated for Podcast of the Year are the New York Times’ “The Daily,” “The Joe Rogan Experience,” “Stuff You Should Know,” [...]

  • Honoree Tyler, the Creator attends the

    Tyler, the Creator Talks 'Sensitive' Drake, Supports Solange at 'Bridge-s' Exhibit

    Tyler, the Creator, Dev Hynes (AKA Blood Orange), Syd of The Internet and Lakeith Stanfield were all in attendance for Solange Knowles’ preview of art installation “Bridge-s” at the Getty Center Museum in Los Angeles on Nov. 11. Not even 24 hours after Drake got booed off the stage during Tyler’s two-day Camp Flog Gnaw [...]

  • Young ThugBillboard Hot 100, Day 2,

    Travis Scott Remix Drives Young Thug’s ‘Hot’ to No. 1 on Rolling Stone Top 100

    Driven by a remix featuring Travis Scott, Young Thug’s single “Hot” has roared to the top of the Rolling Stone Top 100 this week. The song racked up more than 20 million audio streams and 3,700 downloads. Also getting a big boost is buzzing artist Arizona Zervas, whose “Roxanne” soared to No. 6 after debuting at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad