×

Album Review: Sudan Archives’ ‘Athena’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sudan Archives Athena cover
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stones Throw Records

I know what you’re thinking: “Oh great, another violin-playing, ethnomusicology-studying R&B singer. Hasn’t that been done to death?” All kidding aside, what’s most remarkable about Sudan Archives’ debut full-length is how naturally those multiple disciplines come together. While the Los Angeles-based Cincinnati native (and identical twin) also known as Brittney Parks released two promising EPs over the past couple of years, this album finds her vision — and most importantly her songwriting — coming into dazzling focus.

“Athena” is essentially an alt-R&B album, but the versatility and diversity of the arrangements set it apart from virtually anything that’s come before: The intricately layered vocals, midtempo beats and pulsating low end anchor the album in the R&B genre, but the instrumental hooks are driven primarily by Sudan’s violin and/or a string section — yet in such a natural-sounding way that the approach never feels gimmicky. Sometimes she plays violin with a bow, sometimes she plucks the strings, sometimes there’s a full string section delivering haunting atmospheres that bolster a melancholy melody (like on the double-entendre lyrics of “Down on Me”). And while many of the songs have powerful and intricate melodies, some are almost naively simple, like the opening “Did You Know?”

While some of the diversity obviously comes from her tasteful selection of collaborators, including Wilma Archer (Jessie Ware, Nilufer Yanya), Rodaidh McDonald (The xx, Sampha) and Paul White (Danny Brown, Charli XCX), there’s never any questions whose unique vision is behind this innovative, unusual and inviting album.

 

Album Review: Sudan Archives’ ‘Athena’

More Music

  • Sudan Archives Athena cover

    Album Review: Sudan Archives’ ‘Athena’

    I know what you’re thinking: “Oh great, another violin-playing, ethnomusicology-studying R&B singer. Hasn’t that been done to death?” All kidding aside, what’s most remarkable about Sudan Archives’ debut full-length is how naturally those multiple disciplines come together. While the Los Angeles-based Cincinnati native (and identical twin) also known as Brittney Parks released two promising EPs [...]

  • Jennifer Aniston Howard Stern

    SiriusXM Posts Strong Third-Quarter Results

    SiriusXM posted robust operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2019. The company’s total revenue of $2 billion was up 37% over the same period last year, seeing a considerable boost from the company’s acquisition of Pandora Media earlier this year. On a pro forma basis, revenue climbed 7% from $1.9 billion in the third quarter of [...]

  • Live Nation Posts Robust Earnings, Revenue

    Live Nation Posts Robust Earnings, Revenue up 6% for the Year

    Live Nation posted a robust earnings report today, with $8.7 billion in revenue for the first three quarters of 2019, a 6% increase from the same period last year. The company also delivered its highest operating income and adjusted operating income quarter to date, from July 1-Sept. 30, with $260 million and $427.1 million, respectively. [...]

  • Bob Dylan album cover

    Album Review: Bob Dylan's 'Travelin' Thru: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15, 1967-1969'

    “Travelin’ Thru,” the new 15th volume in Columbia/Legacy’s “Bootleg Series” devoted to Bob Dylan’s back catalog, is the slimmest of three retrospective Dylan packages issued by the label in the last 12 months. “More Blood, More Tracks,” released one day shy of a year ago, was a long-awaited five-CD dive into the sessions for Dylan’s [...]

  • Kos Weaver

    Top Publishing Exec Kos Weaver Exits BMG Nashville

    One of Nashville’s top-ranked music publishing executives, Kos Weaver, is out at BMG after a reorganization, the company has confirmed. Weaver, an executive VP at BMG Nashville, had worked with songwriters including Hillary Lindsey, Carly Pearce, Margo Price, Kings of Leon, Russell Dickerson, Runaway June, Shy Carter, Buddy Miller and the late Busbee. He was [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad