×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Album Review: Mark Ronson’s ‘Late Night Feelings’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of RCA Records

He’s won seven Grammys and an Oscar, he’s tall and handsome, and “Uptown Funk” was his song — yet Mark Ronson remains one of the most low-key stars in the business. Picture him playing guitar or standing at a podium, flashy award in hand, next to Amy Winehouse or Gaga or Miley and you might say, “Oh right!,” but the “Back to Black” and “Star Is Born” collaborator has a surprisingly low profile for such close company.

In the context of this album, Ronson’s relative anonymity works in his favor when it comes to following up a massive global smash like “Uptown Funk” — because so many people assumed it was a Bruno Mars song, there’s commensurately less pressure on Ronson (from the public anyway) to follow it up. And as he said in a recent New York Times profile, he didn’t try, instead creating an album of what he calls “sad bangers” in the wake of a recent marital split.

More Reviews

While he’s far too dismissive of the fine songs and gorgeous sonic atmospheres here, there are no horn sections or bro-downs in sight: The guest vocalists are entirely female — Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys, Lykke Li, Angel Olsen, relative newcomer King Princess and a trio of hit songwriters less known as singers (Diane Gordon, Yebba and Ilsey) — and the vibe is chill without necessarily being low-key.

In fact, the album’s title is perfect. Far from the occasionally beery bluster of 2015’s “Uptown Special,” this one is more of a wine or relaxed mixed-drink outing: Think Massive Attack or the low-key offerings from their British progeny like Rudimental or Jess Glynne, or even some of Sade’s later work. There’s lots of echo, midtempo beats and distant strings or synths.

Cabello weighs in with what might be the most pop-friendly track here, “Find U Again,” which has a sultry melody, a comfortable groove and a mellifluous, vocoder’ed middle eight, and King Princess continues in a similar vibe and sound with “Pieces of Us.” Cyrus’ Tarantino-esque spaghetti-western opus “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” works much better in the context of this album than on its own — she remains, oddly, one of the most underrated star singers working today — and indie luminary Angel Olsen veers between deadpan and passionate in a strong showcase for her formidable vocal skill.

Similarly, Yebba shows off her formidable and versatile skills during a three-song stint that dominates the center of the album; Alicia Keys keeps to the chorus of “Truth” and cedes the spotlight to Portland, Oregon rapper The Last Artful, Dodgr (yes that’s one name, Tyler, the Creator-style).

Yet two of the strongest songs here both come from Lykke Li, who is also one of the more underrated yet distinctive singers working today. Her two contributions have some of the strongest melodies on the album, and her breathy, intimate delivery evokes Robyn and is a bullseye for intellipop fans.

As is most of this album. With “Late Night Feelings,” Ronson has served up a perfect post-night-out soundtrack, romantic and intimate — and a real album, with nary a weak track to disrupt the late-night feels (sorry).

Album Review: Mark Ronson’s ‘Late Night Feelings’

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More Music

  • Album Review: Mark Ronson’s ‘Late Night

    Album Review: Mark Ronson’s ‘Late Night Feelings’

    He’s won seven Grammys and an Oscar, he’s tall and handsome, and “Uptown Funk” was his song — yet Mark Ronson remains one of the most low-key stars in the business. Picture him playing guitar or standing at a podium, flashy award in hand, next to Amy Winehouse or Gaga or Miley and you might [...]

  • Batman Julia Roberts Spike Lee

    Batman, Julia Roberts, Spike Lee Among 2020 Walk of Fame Honorees

    Batman, Julia Roberts and Spike Lee are among the names selected to be inducted into the 2020 Walk of Fame. The full list of honorees was announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee via an exclusive livestream by Variety. Chosen from hundreds of nominees during a selection meeting in June, [...]

  • Raconteurs' 'Help Us Stranger' Has Jack

    Album Review: The Raconteurs' 'Help Us Stranger'

    If you’re looking for a crowded hangout, try Jack White’s Wikipedia page. From fully realized bands (like the Alison Mosshart-fronted Dead Weather) to one-off collaborations (like his duet with Alicia Keys for the James Bond track “Another Way to Die,” or partnering with Danger Mouse and Norah Jones on the Spaghetti Western album “Rome”), White has always [...]

  • Allan Rich Diane Warren

    Diane Warren, Allan Rich Join HMMA Advisory Board and Voting Academy

    The Hollywood Music in Media Awards has inducted songwriters Diane Warren and Allan Rich into the HMMA advisory board and voting academy. The pair will join an already diverse group of entertainment professionals that includes music artists and producers Verdine White, Dave Mason, Nile Rodgers and Adam Gaynor as well as award-winning film composers John [...]

  • The Lonely Island Are Comically Plausible

    Concert Review: The Lonely Island Are Comically Plausible Pop-Rappers on First Tour

    A funny thing happened on the way to the Lonely Island’s first-ever, multi-city tour, which kicked off at Bonnaroo this past weekend. At their third stop Wednesday at the Met Philadelphia, the hip-hop comedy trio of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone proved they could parody rap-pop with comic plausibility and their own brand of musical [...]

  • Livenation AR Live stream

    Live Nation to Debut AR Live Stream at Music Midtown Festival

    Come September, Live Nation is set to begin streaming live events in augmented reality. The entertainment giant will debut live AR broadcasting at the Music Midtown festival in Atlanta, Georgia, where attendees will also be able to unlock filters and other AR effects. Live Nation announced the new initiative at the Cannes Lions festival Thursday, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad