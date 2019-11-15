×
Leave Taylor Alone! Why Swift Action Is Needed Now (Guest Column)

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton urges all to rage against the Big Machine.

taylor swift, scott borchetta and scooter braun
I am heated. I see red. I’m referring, of course, to latest public dust-up between Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta.  Mainly, it’s Taylor I’m focused on.

Taylor Swift is many things to many people. She’s a victim to some. She’s an inspiration to others. Everyone is invested in the Taylor Swift story — fans and haters alike —  so when the singer and songwriter, a shrewd businesswoman in her own right, makes the unusual move of airing some private business dealings publicly, the world pays attention.

It’s something Madonna would have done in her prime!

Taylor has always written her own songs and orchestrated her career. Every detail is Her. Unfortunately, a former friend and a longtime foe are going out of their way to make things difficult. It may be business as usual for many, but Swift is tired of business as usual. And I’m tired of the bull being slung at her by Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta.

They claim Taylor Swift owes them $7 million? Show us the receipts, I say. I’ll bet it’s creative accounting at play, and that’s putting it mildly. I hope she sues them — both for herself and to set a precedent.

To be the biggest pop star on the planet throughout the 2010s can only be described as a blessing and a curse. Every move Taylor makes is analyzed and criticized. For her success, she’s become a huge target. But Taylor has a long history of championing other artists and artists’ rights. And when even the biggest is being abused and manipulated, we all need to fight back.

It’s what she’s asking us to do! It’s what I’m doing right now with this guest column. Without the musicians, there would be no music business. Without Taylor Swift, there would be no Big Machine. She does not owe these men a meeting. She owes them nothing.

I don’t agree with Taylor that brand new artists should own their masters out-the-gate, but I do agree with her that artists should be able to perform their own songs — whenever and wherever they want.

Taylor Swift has defined the last decade in music, more so than any other artist in any genre. College courses will be taught about her. And I’m personally excited for what’s next. She has changed the game and continues to do so even today, which makes this battle bigger than Taylor Swift or Scooter Braun. This is about the music business! Let her play her songs at the American Music Awards next Sunday night. Not only will you earn from the performance, you’ll earn my respect.

Perez Hilton is a longtime blogger and host of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker. Follow him on Twitter at @PerezHilton.

