×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Phillip Kovac, Concert Industry Veteran, Dies at 65

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Obit Obituary Placeholder
CREDIT: Variety

Phillip Kovac, a veteran concert promoter, transportation executive and music manager, died in Los Angeles following a battle with PSP, a rare form of Parkinson’s. He was 65.

The brother of longtime Motley Crue manager and Eleven Seven Music Group CEO Allen Kovac, Phillip was laid to rest at his home in Houston Texas on Sunday, Oct. 15.

During his more than three decades in the music industry, Kovac worked with an array of popular artists including The Police, Tom Petty, Elvis Costello, Dizzy Gillespie, Boston and Hall & Oates, among others.

A cofounder of concert concern TDA Productions in the early 1970s, Kovac and his partners later sold the company. In 1983, Kovac moved to Los Angeles to work as a talent booker and director for Florida Custom Coach, whose clients included The Rolling Stones, U2, and Van Halen, among some 100 acts.

Kovak later segued into artist management in the 1990s, founding Left Bank Nashville. The company’s artist roster included Clint Black, Deanna Carter and Tracy Lawrence.

In the early 2000s he moved back to L.A. to head the touring division of Tenth Street Management, home to Mötley Crüe, Blondie, Papa Roach and Yes.

Phillip Kovac is survived by his brothers Allen, Lawrence and Lewis; Nephews Austin, Andrew and Max; and a niece, Jessica Lauren Kovac.

More Music

  • Obit Obituary Placeholder

    Phillip Kovac, Concert Industry Veteran, Dies at 65

    Phillip Kovac, a veteran concert promoter, transportation executive and music manager, died in Los Angeles following a battle with PSP, a rare form of Parkinson’s. He was 65. The brother of longtime Motley Crue manager and Eleven Seven Music Group CEO Allen Kovac, Phillip was laid to rest at his home in Houston Texas on [...]

  • Soft Power review

    Off Broadway Review: 'Soft Power'

    The “culture-clash musical” is a familiar template, in which a white American protagonist — waving the flag of individuality, optimism and freedom — trumps and tramps over the complexities of that which is foreign, challenging or “other.” David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori’s “Soft Power,” the new “play with a musical” at Off Broadway’s Public [...]

  • Brandi Carlile Gets Red-Hot and 'Blue'

    Brandi Carlile Gets Red-Hot and 'Blue' Saluting Joni Mitchell at Disney Hall

    If nothing else was established by Brandi Carlile’s live recreation of Joni Mitchell’s 1971 “Blue” album — and plenty else was — it was that the 38-year-old singer has nerves even steelier than her vocal cords are pliable. Mitchell is as impossible to emulate as a ridiculously tricky singer, songwriter and picker as they come, which [...]

  • Rufus Wainwright Signs With BMG for

    Rufus Wainwright Signs With BMG for New Studio Album

    Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright has signed a new global recordings agreement with BMG to release his upcoming studio album. The still-untitled album, Wainwright’s ninth of original material and first since 2012, is described in the announcement as “a return to form and his most accessible album to date.” To that end, it is “the bookend” to [...]

  • E23071117.JPGMÉXICO, D.F., Decease-Artist/Deceso-Artistas.- Existe el mito

    Janis Joplin Biographer Explores the Legend's Love of Musical Desegregation

    New York Times bestselling author Holly George-Warren had an intimate discussion with moderator Scott Goldman at the Grammy Museum on Monday, discussing her new book “Janis: Her Life and Music,” which was followed by a special performance by the singer Pearl. The book was released in October, preceding likely interest in a film adaptation of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad