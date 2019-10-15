Phillip Kovac, Concert Industry Veteran, Dies at 65

Phillip Kovac, a veteran concert promoter, transportation executive and music manager, died in Los Angeles following a battle with PSP, a rare form of Parkinson’s. He was 65.

The brother of longtime Motley Crue manager and Eleven Seven Music Group CEO Allen Kovac, Phillip was laid to rest at his home in Houston Texas on Sunday, Oct. 15.

During his more than three decades in the music industry, Kovac worked with an array of popular artists including The Police, Tom Petty, Elvis Costello, Dizzy Gillespie, Boston and Hall & Oates, among others.

A cofounder of concert concern TDA Productions in the early 1970s, Kovac and his partners later sold the company. In 1983, Kovac moved to Los Angeles to work as a talent booker and director for Florida Custom Coach, whose clients included The Rolling Stones, U2, and Van Halen, among some 100 acts.

Kovak later segued into artist management in the 1990s, founding Left Bank Nashville. The company’s artist roster included Clint Black, Deanna Carter and Tracy Lawrence.

In the early 2000s he moved back to L.A. to head the touring division of Tenth Street Management, home to Mötley Crüe, Blondie, Papa Roach and Yes.

Phillip Kovac is survived by his brothers Allen, Lawrence and Lewis; Nephews Austin, Andrew and Max; and a niece, Jessica Lauren Kovac.