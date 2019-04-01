Rapper Nipsey Hussle Dies After Shooting Outside L.A. Store

UPDATED: Rapper Ermias Davidson Ashedom, better known by his stage name Nipsey Hussle, has died after being shot multiple times outside his store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was 33.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Ashedom was shot multiple times and then transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No suspects have been detained, Mike Lopez of the LAPD told NBC.

The shooting, which injured two others, took place outside the Marathon Clothing Company, which Ashedom opened in 2017 with two partners. It shares a name with his clothing line, Marathon Clothing.

Born in 1985 and raised in Los Angeles, Ashedom released multiple mixtapes but dropped his first official album, “Victory Lap,” last year. It was nominated for best rap album at the Grammy Awards, but lost to Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy.” Signed to Atlantic Records, he performed at the Warner Music party in Los Angeles during Grammy Week.

Ashedom released his first mixtape, “Slauson Boy Volume 1,” in 2005 and followed with two more, “Bullets Ain’t Got No Name” volumes 1 and 2, in 2008. He signed with Epic Records that year, although an album he reportedly completed for the label, “South Central State of Mind,” was never released and he left the label in 2010. In the following years he collaborated with Drake on the song “Killer”, as well as Snoop Dogg on the song “Upside Down.”

He continued to release mixtapes over the years, collaborating with Rick Ross, YG, DJ Mustard and many others; in 2016 he released a song with YG about the presidential election called “FDT (F— Donald Trump).” He signed with Atlantic the following year and released “Victory Lap” earlier in 2018.

He has a child with actress Lauren London (a former girlfriend of Lil Wayne’s) and the two appeared in a GQ profile last month.

Write Roxane Gay paid tribute to Ashedom on Twitter, writing that his death “makes no sense.”