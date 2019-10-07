Jeff Silberman, Longtime Music Industry Journalist, Dies at 66

Jeff Silberman, a longtime music industry trade reporter who spent the last 12 years as West Coast news editor for Joel Denver’s All Access Music Group, died Sunday morning, Oct. 7, in Los Angeles following complications from congestive heart failure, which put him in a coma from which he never recovered. He was 66.

The Chicago-born Silberman earned a B.A. at Northern Illinois University and an M.A. at Southern Illinois University, moving to L.A. to write about the music scene for Music Connection, BAM, L.A. Weekly, L.A. Reader and Daily Variety, with a self-effacing wit and humility which distinguished his journalistic style.

He turned to the broadcasting industry, segueing from Hitmakers to Network 40 for eight years, then Billboard’s Airplay Monitor and back to The Network Magazine Group as editor-in-chief. When the Group became the MusicBiz website, he edited it until closed in 2006. After a year back in his hometown as director of promotions and marketing for Tony Brummel’s Victory Records, he returned to L.A. as West Coast news editor for All Access’ website. He was an early fan of the burgeoning EDM scene, and loved to cover it on the site.

Hard-working, but always with a sarcastic sense of humor, Jeff resided on a farm in Glendora, where he was proud of his fresh eggs. He was in the process of writing a memoir detailing his early years in L.A., no doubt a hilarious, self-deprecating snapshot of the rock and roll world in the ‘80s and ‘90s with his understated, but bone-dry wit.

Said All Access president and publisher Joel Denver: “We are all just devastated to lose Jeff. He was talented, witty and so well-liked by everyone. He always gave it 120%. I am most saddened about this for his wife and son who have been so supportive and optimistic that he would recover. Jeff will always be part of the All Access family.“

“Jeff was very supportive of many of my clients over the years, especially Destructo (Gary Richards), always offering an interview before any major event he did,” added veteran publicist Alexandra Greenberg.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Barbara, son Will, mother Elaine and brother Scott.

“My father was one of smartest, funniest, wittiest, kindest and most amazing humans on this planet,” wrote Will on his Facebook post. “Words cannot describe how wonderful my father was. I owe him so much for being the best father one could ask for. He is the best man I could strive to be.”

Details of services and a Celebration of Life are pending.