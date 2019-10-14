×

George Chambers, of 1960s Hit Group the Chambers Brothers, Dies at 88

The group's "Time Has Come Today" was one of the signature hits of the psychedelic era, even though the brothers' roots were more in gospel, blues and the folk scene.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chambers Brothers
CREDIT: Dezo Hoffman/Shutterstock

George “Pops” Chambers, singer and bassist for the Chambers Brothers, best known for the 1968 hit “Time Has Come Today,” died Saturday at 88.

“The best big brother you could ever have,” Willie Chambers wrote on his Facebook page Sunday night. “I am so sad, and at the same time, I’m so glad to have had such a wonderful person in my life. Rest In Peace brother. We had lots of great times.”

Although they entered the greater public consciousness with a counterculture anthem in the late ’60s, the Chambers Brothers had been performing together since the 1950s, when, as a break from their duties as sharecroppers in rural Lee County, Mississippi, they started out as a gospel group.

George Chambers (pictured above, at far left) was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. Upon getting out, he urged the group to move to L.A., where in the early 1960s the secularized combo became part of the local folk scene at clubs like the Ash Grove. They rose to more national prominence in 1965, around the time that Pete Seeger put them on the bill at the Newport Folk Festival.

The Brothers first released their mixture of rock, blues, soul and gospel through the Vault label, with versatility enough to cover both Curtis Mayfield and Gershwin. They then signed with Columbia Records in 1966, and first recorded “Time Has Come Today” as a two-and-a-half-minute single, which flopped. But an 11-minute-plus version recorded for their 1967 album “The Time Has Come,” which featured an extended psychedelic break, quickly became an FM staple. A four-minute single edit of this new version — with a superior arrangement to the original, but minus much of the album track’s psychedelia — crossed them over to AM radio, with a No. 11 peak on the Billboard Hot 100 little indicating just how ubiquitous the song was to become, then and later.

“Time Has Come Today” has been licensed for dozens of films and TV shows, from the Vietnam-themed movies “Coming Home” and “Casualties of War” to recent use in “Cold Case,” “The Simpsons” and “On the Basis of Sex.”

The Chambers family had 13 siblings — eight boys and five girls. Four of the young men played in the Chambers Brothers band: oldest brother George (born in 1931), Willie (born 1938), Lester (born 1940) and Joe (August 22, 1942)…  joined by one non-family member, drummer Brian Keenan.

George Chambers was the biggest holdout in recording their biggest hit, his brother Willie said in an interview with Songfacts published last year. “He didn’t want no part of ‘Time Has Come Today.’ He thought it was silly and ridiculous and every time we were to play he said, ‘We’re not going to do that song, are we?’ We’d say, ‘Yeah. We’re going to do that song every chance we get.’ Man, because all the screaming and all of the carrying on, it was unheard of, especially for black people.”

Asked about the whereabouts of the group members now, Willie said in that 2018 interview, “Well, we do stuff occasionally — my brother Joe and myself. George is semi-retired. He only does his church thing now, which we all started out in, as church people. He’s back doing that now, but he doesn’t do any ‘gig’ gigs anymore. Lester’s in Petaluma and George, Joe and I are right here in L.A. We are close, and we communicate, we talk to each other constantly, except for Lester.” (Lester Chambers had an issue about being due further royalties.)

Three of the Chambers Brothers — Willie, Joe and George — reunited in public performance for the last time at the Grammy Museum in March 2016.

More Music

  • Chambers Brothers

    George Chambers, of 1960s Hit Group the Chambers Brothers, Dies at 88

    George “Pops” Chambers, singer and bassist for the Chambers Brothers, best known for the 1968 hit “Time Has Come Today,” died Saturday at 88. “The best big brother you could ever have,” Willie Chambers wrote on his Facebook page Sunday night. “I am so sad, and at the same time, I’m so glad to have [...]

  • Stock market

    Trading In Music's Futures: Why Greed Is Good (Guest Column)

    The music industry is entering a time of financial prosperity thanks to the widespread use of streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. According to a recent report by Musicwatch, 77% of all internet users in the U.S. stream music, while Goldman Sachs projects a revenue pot of $34 billion by 2030. Finally, the [...]

  • Vampire Weekend - Brian Robert Jones,

    Vampire Weekend, Mumford & Sons, Rufus du Sol to Headline Okeechobee Festival

    Today, Insomniac Events announced the lineup for the fourth edition of Florida’s Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. The four-day event will return to Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Florida March 5-8, 2020 with a multi-genre lineup led by Vampire Weekend, Mumford & Sons, Rufus du Sol and Bassnectar, along with over 100 other artists across a [...]

  • Member of South Korean Girl Group

    Korean Pop Star Sulli Dies at 25

    Korean pop star Sulli was found dead at her home near Seoul on Monday. She was 25. Her manager found her body and alerted the police. The manager reported that the star, whose real name was Choi Jin-ri, suffered from depression, and police said that they were working on the assumption that she had died [...]

  • Jay Frank

    Jay Frank, UMG Senior VP and Digital Music Veteran, Dies at 47

    Universal Music executive and digital music veteran Jay Frank died Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 47. UMG chief Lucian Grainge remembered him in a message sent to the company. “Dear Colleagues,” it reads. “I’m deeply saddened to tell you that our colleague and friend Jay Frank has passed after a recurrence of [...]

  • Boomtown Rats Feature Doc Launches From

    Boomtown Rats Feature Doc Launches From New Music Banner BeyondTNC (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bob Geldof and the re-formed Boomtown Rats will talk about their legendary punk band in a new feature doc, “Boomtown.” It is one of the first two films from a new music producer-distributor that has been formed by Beyond Entertainment and TNC Media – BeyondTNC. BeyondTNC will be launching “Boomtown” to international buyers in Cannes, [...]

  • Zedd

    DJ Zedd Banned From China After Liking 'South Park' Tweet

    Zedd has been “permanently banned” from China after the German DJ liked a tweet from the “South Park” Twitter account. Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, announced the news via his own Twitter account: “I just got permanently banned from China because I liked a @SouthPark tweet,” he wrote. I just got permanently banned [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad