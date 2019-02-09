British Rapper Cadet Dies at 28

Rising British rapper Cadet has died after a car crash in Betley in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was 28.

According to the Associated Press, Cadet was on his way to a late-night gig at Keele University when his taxi collided with another vehicle. Staffordshire Police said a two-car collision occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the village of Betley, 150 miles northwest of London, wherein a 28-year-old man died and the drivers of both vehicles were seriously injured.

The rapper, whose real name was Blaine Cameron Johnson, was popular on YouTube and scheduled to perform at Live Nation’s Wireless Festival in London’s Finsbury Park in July. He was closely associated with the popular hip-hop duo Krept and Konan, and was the cousin of Casyo “Krept” Johnson.

A statement on Cadet’s Instagram, which is now private, read, “We the family of Blaine Cameron Johnson known as Cadet (Underrated Legend) would like to share the sad news that during the early hours of 9th February 2019 he passed away as a passenger in a taxi, en route to a performance. Right now we the family appreciate your patience and will share with you any information as and when we can. Thanks for your support in advance.”

