Alex Berdoff, Marketing Executive at Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, Dies at 31

By
Variety Staff

Alex Berdoff, a VP of marketing at SB Projects, died on Nov. 11 in New York City at the age of 31. He had been diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma.

In the six-plus years Berdoff worked at SBP, he played an integral role in devising strategic marketing campaigns for the entertainment and media company’s management roster, including Martin Garrix, who earned a platinum record for “Scared to be Lonely” and “In the Name of Love,” Carly Rae Jepsen, Karlie Kloss, EDEN and The Knocks, who went Gold for “Best Friend” featuring Sofi Tukker, among others. Berdoff also initiated and spearheaded non-profit and social good initiatives for a variety of clients and projects.

A native of Greenwich, CT, Berdoff attended Greenwich Country Day School and Greenwich High School before enrolling at Tufts University in Boston where he an active member of the E-Men, a competitive college ultimate frisbee club founded in 1972. After graduating, Berdoff went to work as a product manager at American Express while also playing in the funk rock band, Every Flavor Weather Machine.

Berdoff later moved to Los Angeles, pivoting to the entertainment industry and landed at SBP for a marketing position.

He is survived by his wife Faye, his mother Claire, his father Russell and his siblings Matthew, Elizabeth, and David.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to support Ewing Sarcoma research or to the Tufts E-Men Ultimate Frisbee team.

Read Braun’s Instagram tribute to Berdoff below:

