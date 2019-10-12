×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

DJ Zedd Banned From China After Liking ‘South Park’ Tweet

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Zedd
CREDIT: Steven Ferdman/REX/Shutterstock

Zedd has been “permanently banned” from China after the German DJ liked a tweet from the “South Park” Twitter account.

Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, announced the news via his own Twitter account: “I just got permanently banned from China because I liked a @SouthPark tweet,” he wrote.

The”South Parktweet, which celebrates the show’s 300th episode, appears relatively harmless; however, the popular animated series has recently become embroiled in a serious feud with the Eastern Asian country after it aired an episode, titled “Band in China,” in which Randy Marsh travels to China to sell marijuana from his farm in the Chinese market. While there, he is arrested and witnesses the harsh treatment of Chinese prisoners — including Pooh and Piglet who were banned Chinese leader Xi Jinping was compared to Pooh in online memes.

Following the episode, reports surfaced that “South Park” had been removed from the Chinese internet and several social media sites.

Show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone released a statement regarding the show’s ban, saying, “Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts. We too love money more than freedom and democracy. Xi doesn’t look just like Winnie the Pooh at all. Tune into our 300th episode this Wednesday at 10! Long live the Great Communist Party of China! May this autumn’s sorghum harvest be bountiful! We good now China?”

More Music

  • Zedd

    DJ Zedd Banned From China After Liking 'South Park' Tweet

    Zedd has been “permanently banned” from China after the German DJ liked a tweet from the “South Park” Twitter account. Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, announced the news via his own Twitter account: “I just got permanently banned from China because I liked a @SouthPark tweet,” he wrote. I just got permanently banned [...]

  • Album Review: Kim Gordon’s ‘No Home

    Album Review: Kim Gordon’s ‘No Home Record’

    The line between art and artifice is one that Kim Gordon has explored throughout her four-decade career, first as cofounder of Sonic Youth and more recently as a visual artist, memoirist, fashion designer, actress, and one-half of the experimental duo Body/Head. When we’re perusing a corporately designed bauble or experience, are we genuinely imagining the [...]

  • Dana Walden Awkwafina Chaka Khan Mariah

    Variety's Power of Women Celebrates Honorees' Voices and Activism

    When Jennifer Aniston was 11, she was casually dismissed from the dinner table by a parental figure “because I ‘didn’t have anything interesting to add to the conversation.’” That belittlement has stayed with the “Friends” and “The Morning Show” star through to adulthood, prompting her to muse at Variety‘s Power of Women luncheon on the messages [...]

  • Neil Young

    Film News Roundup: Neil Young Documentary 'Mountaintop' Set for Release

    In today’s film news roundup, Neil Young’s “Mountaintop” is coming, AMC replaces its CFO, Bob Weinstein is starting anew, and Ed Begley, Jr. and David Koechner join “Reboot Camp.” MUSIC DOCUMENTARY Abramorama is partnering with Shakey Pictures and Reprise / Warner Records to release the Neil Young documentary “Mountaintop.” The movie, which chronicles the making [...]

  • Pusha T and Nicholas Britell Create

    Pusha T Joins Line of 'Succession' by Adding Rap to Nicholas Britell's TV Theme

    After being inundated with requests from fans, composer Nicholas Britell decided to remix the the original main title theme for “Succession.” Hip-hop star Pusha T has added rap vocals to the show’s instrumental theme, creating a new track titled “Puppets (Succession Remix),” released two days before the “Succession” season 2 finale air date Oct. 13. [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    ASCAP/Virgil Thomson Awards for Music Writing Honor Top Critics, Authors

    ASCAP and the Virgil Thomson Foundation have issues their annual awards in the fields of music writing, with the honors going to such works as a prominent Rolling Stone critic’s liner notes for a boxed set by the Band, a biography of Dexter Gordon by the jazz great’s widow, and a Wall Street Journal critics’s [...]

  • All-Round Exclusive - no minimumsMandatory Credit:

    Chaka Khan: 'If I Can Inspire Anybody to Do Themselves, I'm Happy'

    Chaka Khan was among the most emotional of the honorees at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon Friday, telling the assembled guests: “If I can inspire anybody to do themselves, fearlessly, I’m happy. God knows I have.” After being introduced by Niecy Nash at the star-filled event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Khan related a childhood [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad