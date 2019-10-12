DJ Zedd Banned From China After Liking ‘South Park’ Tweet

Zedd has been “permanently banned” from China after the German DJ liked a tweet from the “South Park” Twitter account.

Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, announced the news via his own Twitter account: “I just got permanently banned from China because I liked a @SouthPark tweet,” he wrote.

I just got permanently banned from China because I liked a @SouthPark tweet. — Zedd (@Zedd) October 10, 2019

The”South Park” tweet, which celebrates the show’s 300th episode, appears relatively harmless; however, the popular animated series has recently become embroiled in a serious feud with the Eastern Asian country after it aired an episode, titled “Band in China,” in which Randy Marsh travels to China to sell marijuana from his farm in the Chinese market. While there, he is arrested and witnesses the harsh treatment of Chinese prisoners — including Pooh and Piglet who were banned Chinese leader Xi Jinping was compared to Pooh in online memes.

Following the episode, reports surfaced that “South Park” had been removed from the Chinese internet and several social media sites.

Show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone released a statement regarding the show’s ban, saying, “Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts. We too love money more than freedom and democracy. Xi doesn’t look just like Winnie the Pooh at all. Tune into our 300th episode this Wednesday at 10! Long live the Great Communist Party of China! May this autumn’s sorghum harvest be bountiful! We good now China?”