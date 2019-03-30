×
Country’s Zac Brown Band Signs With WME

Zac Brown Band - "Owl"
CREDIT: Diego Pernía

Country music’s Zac Brown Band has signed on for representation with WME, as the highly successful touring unit looks toward finishing their “Down the Rabbit Hole Live” tour before following with a separate “Owl Tour” in conjunction with a new album this summer.

The move is one of several major ones the country music act has made recently. Just over a year ago, they signed on with Scooter Braun’s SB Project for management. Label-wise, in February, they made a global licensing agreement with BMG for the upcoming album, their sixth, which is nearing completion. The group’s Southern Ground imprint will work with Nashville’s BBR Music Group for the coming release.

But the move from CAA to WME may be as much a reunion as radical shift, since the team that will be representing the group there includes agent Scott Clayton, who repped the band when he was at CAA before moving across town in Nashville in 2017.

As the quick turnover from one major tour to another in the coming months might indicate, the Zac Brown Band maintains a near-constant presence on the road, and has claimed a position on Pollstar’s annual list of the 100 top-grossing tours each of the last seven years, with their annual gross averaging $38.3 million.

The band has won three Grammys off eight nominations, including a win for best new artist in 2010, and had their last four studio albums debut atop the country bestseller chart. The genre-spanning group also topped the rock airplay chart in 2015 with a collaboration with the late Chris Cornell.

The current ZBB single, “Someone I Used to Know,” which precedes their first album with BMG, was cowritten with pop superstar Shawn Mendes, with whom the group teamed up for a “CMT Crossroads” episode last fall.

 

