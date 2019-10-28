×
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tops Rolling Stone Artists 500 for Second Week

Variety Staff

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has topped the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart — which covers most-streamed artists — for the second consecutive week, according to results posted by the magazine on Monday. The chart covers the week of October 18 – 24.

The Louisiana-spawned rapper’s total streams dipped to 149.7 million from 184.6 million, but that still topped Post Malone, who racked up 128.7 million streams and returned to the top of the Top 200 Albums chart. His “Hollywood’s Bleeding” garnered 85,000 album-equivalent units, marking its fourth week at the top of that chart, while at No. 2, naturally enough, is Young Boy’s “AI YoungBoy 2” with 80,500 units.

Filling out the Top 5 of the Artists 500 are Drake (95.2 million streams), Da Baby (87 million) and Travis Scott (62.2).

On the Albums chart, Summer Walker’s “Over It” is at No. 3 (66,400 album-equivalent units), DaBaby’s “Kirk” is No. 4 with 47,100, and Taylor Swift’s “Lover” is at No. 5 with 36,100. Gucci Mane’s “Woptober II” was the highest album debut, coming in at No. 8 with 28,400 album-equivalent units.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott’s “Highest in the Room” is No. 1 on the Top 100 Songs chart (we just can’t make a bad chart pun out of the song’s title) with 167,000 Song Units, while Post Malone’s “Circles” is No. 2 with 136,500, YoungBoy tag-team with Juice World “Bandit” is No. 3 with 131,700, Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me” hits No. 4 with 120,200, and Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” is No. 5 with 113,800.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

To see the full charts and their methodology, visit https://www.rollingstone.com/charts/

