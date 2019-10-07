Young M.A Signs Publishing Deal With Reservoir

Young M.A has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with Reservoir. The deal encompasses global rights to the rapper’s catalog including the hit single “OOOUUU.” M.A has logged over a billion streams to date and her music has been used in campaigns for such brands as Hoogle Pixel 2, Adidas, MetroPCS, FashionNova and Beats By Dre.

The deal comes on the heels of the long-anticipated release of her debut album, “Herstory In The Making.” M.A also recently completed a national tour and made Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2018.

The New York City native, whose real name is Katorah Marrero, M.A’s 2016 viral single “OOOUUU” put her on the map, eventually gaining over half a billion streams. Remixes by 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, French Montana, ASAP Ferg, Jadakiss, Remy Ma, Meek Mill, Beanie Sigel and The Game followed, as did a sample used by Eminem on “The Ringer,” the lead track from 2018 album “Kamikaze.”

“As an independent artist it’s important for me to continue adding the right partners to my team,” said Young M.A. “I’m excited about being in business with Reservoir and joining forces with such a reputable company….ready to make BIG moves!”

“Herstory In The Making” was released on Sept. 27.

Said Faith Newman, Reservoir’s SVP of A&R and Catalog Development: “Young M.A is a game-changer. She initially grabbed my attention with her unapologetic authenticity and held it with her unparalleled rhyme skills. And this is only the beginning for her; she adds a unique voice to the Reservoir roster and we are thrilled to be her publisher.”

Pictured (from left): Faith Newman (Reservoir SVP A&R and Catalog Development), Kareem Tunstall (with Young M.A’s management team), Young M.A, Andy Moerschell (Reservoir Director, Synch) and Drew “Dru Ha” Friedman (CEO Duck Down Music, Young M.A’s management team).