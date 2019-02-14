×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YNW Melly, Kanye West Collaborator, Arrested for Double Murder

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Florida rapper YNW Melly, who recently collaborated with Kanye West, has been arrested for the alleged murder and cover-up of two close friends, police said Wednesday, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The 19-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the October 2018 shooting deaths of the men. During a short court appearance Thursday morning, Broward Judge Jackie Powell ordered that he remain in jail without bond.

Police said Cortlen Henry, 20, was also arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The victims, Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas Jr., 19, suffered multiple gunshot wounds early on Oct. 26, 2018, and driven to the emergency room entrance of Memorial Hospital Miramar, where they were pronounced dead. Police say Demons shot the two, while Henry drove the car; the pair staged the crime scene, a Jeep Compass, to make it appear that a drive-by shooting had taken place. Details in Henry’s statement did not match the evidence they discovered in a preliminary investigation, police said.

Related

Demons posted on Instagram Wednesday night that he was turning himself in. “I want you guys to know I love you and appreciate every single one of y’all,” he wrote. “A couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice.. unfortunately a lot of rumors and lies are being said but no worries god is with me and my brother @ynw.bortlen and we want y’all to remember it’s a ynw Family I love you @ynwsakchaser1 and 2ynwjuvy #freeus.”

The two dead men were featured in the “Melly” documentary video, which is posted on the rapper’s YouTube page. At the end of the documentary, on-screen text notes that four days after the film was completed, “YNW Melly and his friends were the target of a drive-by shooting in Miami, Florida. YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser were killed.”

Several days after the killings, Demons attorney Bradford Cohen said of his client, “He’s sad, he’s upset, obviously. Those were his best friends.” Cohen did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

In a tweet posted the day after the killings, Demons wrote in part, “They Took My Brothers From Me Over Jealousy I know y’all watching over me … and after, they wanna see me break down and stop or in jail or a box…”

Melly was scheduled to begin a tour as a support act on Kodak Black’s “Dying to Live” tour on March 14. He was recently featured on Kanye West on the song “Mixed Personalities,” from Melly’s album “We All Shine,” released last month. His biggest song to date is “Murder on My Mind,” which he posted on SoundCloud in March of 2017.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Music

  • YNW Melly, Kanye West Collaborator, Arrested

    YNW Melly, Kanye West Collaborator, Arrested for Double Murder

    Florida rapper YNW Melly, who recently collaborated with Kanye West, has been arrested for the alleged murder and cover-up of two close friends, police said Wednesday, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The 19-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in [...]

  • Chris Cornell Police Report

    Chris Cornell Documentary in the Works From Brad Pitt and Peter Berg (EXCLUSIVE)

    A new documentary film centered on the life of Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell is in the works, Variety has learned. The film will be produced by Cornell’s widow, Vicky, along with Brad Pitt and Peter Berg’s Film 45 production company, which focuses on non-scripted entertainment and branded content. Berg (“Lone Survivor,” “Deepwater Horizon”) [...]

  • Clint Mansell

    Composer Clint Mansell Signs Publishing Deal With Decca (EXCLUSIVE)

    Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated composer Clint Mansell has signed a long-term, worldwide music publishing deal with Decca Publishing. Mansell is best-known as the composer of such acclaimed Darren Aronofsky films as “Requiem for a Dream,” “Black Swan” and “The Fountain,” but rose to prominence as frontman of Pop Will Eat Itself, which scored 11 top-40 [...]

  • Katy Perry is a Robot in

    Katy Perry Is a Robot in Love in New Video With Zedd, ‘365’

    Katy Perry and Zedd have teamed up for a new single released today called “365,” which has  a video that shows the singer as a “Stepford Wife”-type robot who falls in love (with Zedd). Directed by Warren Fu (The Weeknd, Daft Punk) and conceptualized by Perry, according to the announcement, the clip “asks the question: [...]

  • X-Factor auditions - Dublin.X-Factor judge Simon

    Simon Cowell Plots Revamp of ‘X Factor’ to Boost Ratings in the U.K.

    Simon Cowell and his team are plotting the biggest changes to “X Factor” on ITV in the show’s history in an attempt to boost ratings and secure a new deal for the talent competition on British television. Amid reports of wholesale format changes, there were rumors that the show was effectively being shelved, a move [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad