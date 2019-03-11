×
Paradigm Alum Brooke Jackson Joins Management Giant YM&U

Cynthia Littleton

Former Paradigm talent agency executive Brooke Jackson has joined management giant YM&U as chief operating officer.

YM&U was created last year after private equity firm Trilantic Europe acquired a majority stake in U.K. management firm James Grant Group. The company is a conglomeration of 14 different management firms that were rolled up. The YM&U moniker was unveiled last year with the Trilantic acquisition.

Based in Los Angeles, Jackson will help YM&U CEO Neil Rodford manage the company whose operations span film, TV, music, hosts and anchors, sports, literary and business management clients.

Jackson spent the past five years with Paradigm and Windish Agency, which was acquired by Paradigm in 2017. She worked as an agent at Windish and was promoted after the Paradigm acquisition to business development and operations manager. She most recently served as West Coast general manager for Paradigm.

Before Windish, Jackson worked for Pabst Group in Milwaukee, Pitchfork Music Festival and Grant Park Music Festival.

YM&U is based in London and Los Angeles, with satellite offices in New York, Washington, D.C. and Manchester.

    Former Paradigm talent agency executive Brooke Jackson has joined management giant YM&U as chief operating officer. YM&U was created last year after private equity firm Trilantic Europe acquired a majority stake in U.K. management firm James Grant Group. The company is a conglomeration of 14 different management firms that were rolled up. The YM&U moniker

