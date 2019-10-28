×
Rapper YG Gives Texas Fan the Boot for Refusing to Say ‘F— Donald Trump’

YG 'Legendary Nights Tour' concert at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida, USA - 24 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Attention, YG fans: At his shows, MAGA might as well stand for Make A Grand Adieu.

It’s hardly a secret that YG is not a Donald Trump fan — “FDT,” which stands for just what you’d think it stands for, being one of his most famous songs. But he took it next-level at a concert at the Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas, kicking a fan off-stage for refusing to curse the president.

“I don’t know if I want to shake your hand yet,” he tells the pumped-up fan. “Listen, I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you f— with Donald Trump. You said you don’t know. So, since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight… Because I know your mama, your daddy, your grandmama, your grandfather is watching, I want you to state your name and go ‘F— Donald Trump.’ No, you won’t? …. He a Donald Trump supporter. Get his ass out of here.”

