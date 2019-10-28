Rapper YG Gives Texas Fan the Boot for Refusing to Say 'F--- Donald Trump'

Attention, YG fans: At his shows, MAGA might as well stand for Make A Grand Adieu.
It’s hardly a secret that YG is not a Donald Trump fan — “FDT,” which stands for just what you’d think it stands for, being one of his most famous songs. But he took it next-level at a concert at the Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas, kicking a fan off-stage for refusing to curse the president.
“I don’t know if I want to shake your hand yet,” he tells the pumped-up fan. “Listen, I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you f— with Donald Trump. You said you don’t know. So, since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight… Because I know your mama, your daddy, your grandmama, your grandfather is watching, I want you to state your name and go ‘F— Donald Trump.’ No, you won’t? …. He a Donald Trump supporter. Get his ass out of here.”
Besides his 2016 song “FDT,” a collaboration with the late Nipsey Hussle, YG has drawn his line in the sand on Trump — whom he’s called “a wicked man” — plenty of other times. That same year, he destroyed a Trump piñata more than once on stage, and his nonprofit organization 4 Hundred Waze teamed up with the L.A. bagel truck Yeasty Boys to give out “F— Donald Trump” bagels to voters in Compton, Calif. “You racist-ass, old-ass motherf—er,” he said in addressing the piñata at one of the appearances.
“Don’t come to a motherf—ing show with YG on the motherf—ing bill if you a Donald Trump supporter,” YG was reported to have said after the fan’s removal. “F— are you doing? Don’t let his ass back in the crowd. Tell him YG said so. Donald Trump’s racist. He don’t f— with black people, so if you f— with Donald Trump, you racist as f— and I can’t f— with you. Period.”
