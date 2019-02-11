×
Late Rapper XXXTentacion Rejected for Grammys In Memoriam Segment

Anneyah Lawson, 14, of St. Petersburg, Fla., holds up a sweatshirt with an image of slain rapper XXXTentacion, before his memorial, in Sunrise, Fla. The rapper was gunned down in a luxury sports car last weekXXXTentacion Slain, Sunrise, USA - 27 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Brynn Anderson/AP/REX/Shutterstock

XXXTentacion, who was shot to death in June 2018, was rejected from the Grammys’ in memoriam segment on Sunday night. According to a source, representatives for the late rapper requested repeatedly that the Recording Academy recognize the artist, whose “Sad!” was one of the most consumed songs of 2018. But because of the rapper’s history of domestic violence, the show opted not to include him alongside such acts as Avicii and Mac Miller.

After the nominations were revealed in December, Academy president Neil Portnow was asked by Rolling Stone whether the segment would include XXX. “I will tell you it’s a daunting challenge,” said Portnow. “We track those that we lose in our industry in any given year and then we have a process by which we go through it. Our on-air in memoriam — we’re lucky if we wind up [featuring] 10 to 15 percent of those we lose. Because it’s always hard choices. All of that is to say, I don’t have any answers for you now, but obviously artists who were prominent and well-known by the public are people who are recognized and we’ll just wind up having to see how it plays out.”

The divisive artist first broke in 2017 after appearing on the cover of XXL Magazine’s influential “Freshman” issuealongside Kamaiyah, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, PnB Rock, MadeinTYO, Playboi Carti, Aminé, Kap G, KYLE and Ugly God. XXX won the fan vote to make the cover.

The 20-year-old Florida native has been embroiled in legal problems over his alleged beating of a girlfriend while pregnant. The controversy has resulted in numerous articles calling for the greater music industry to not “co-sign,” or endorse, his music, including one that was published by Pitchfork titled, “XXXTentacion Is Blowing Up Behind Bars. Should He Be?”

XXX was also one of the artists to spur a “hateful conduct” ban on Spotify — since revoked — which removed his music from popular playlists like Rap Caviar. Hours after his death, XXXTentacion claimed the top two spots on the playlist, with songs from “?,” along with a tag at the top that read, “Rest In Peace, XXXTENTACION.”

  • Alicia Keys Grammys

    Grammys 2019 Review: A More Equitable Show Still Hits Familiar Pitfalls

    Last year, the Grammys came under fire for a relative dearth of female winners and performers onstage and, furthermore, for Recording Academy chief Neil Portnow saying that women needed to “step up” in order to be recognized. “I guess this year we really stepped up,” best new artist winner Dua Lipa quipped in her acceptance speech. But [...]

  • Childish Gambino Concert Review

    Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' Makes Grammys History

    Childish Gambino made history at this year’s Grammys with hip-hop’s first ever wins in the song of the year and the record of the year categories. “No matter where you’re born or what country you’re from, you connect with ‘This Is America,'” said producer Ludwig Göransson during his acceptance speech. “It speaks to people, kind of [...]

  • Music Exec Angelica Cob-Baehler Remembered During

    A&R Executive Angelica Cob-Baehler Remembered During Grammys In Memoriam

    Longtime music executive Angelica Cob-Baehler, who died in November at age 47, was remembered during the Grammys in memoriam segment on Sunday night. A public relations and management strategist who worked at Atlantic Records, Columbia and Epic Records before segueing to broader roles at Capitol Records and The Firm, Cob-Baehler’s clients over the years included Grammy [...]

  • Cardi B Grammys

    Grammys 2019: Women 'Step Up' With Major Wins, Performances

    The Grammy Awards proudly positioned 2019 as the Year of the Woman, but in the end, after more than 140 trophies were handed out, did parity pan out? In terms of the final female count on stage, it was no contest. Between the opening surprise of Michelle Obama, Kacey Musgraves (who performed twice), Janelle Monae, [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez61st Annual Grammy Awards, Show,

    Twitter Was Not Having Jennifer Lopez's Motown Tribute

    Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to some of Motown’s biggest names Sunday night, but Twitter didn’t exactly want an encore. During a medley of classic Motown songs such as “Square Biz,” “Please Mr. Postman,” “Dancing in the Street,” and “My Girl,” several Twitter users criticized Lopez’s appearance alongside Motown legend Smokey Robinson, arguing that a Black [...]

  • Cardi B - Best Rap Album

    Cardi B Tears Up After Becoming First Solo Woman to Win Rap Album Grammy

    Cardi B made history at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards — and understandably got pretty emotional. She won the best rap album award for her debut “Invasion of Privacy,” beating out Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T, Travis Scott, and the late Mac Miller, making her the first solo woman to do so. During her speech, the rapper, [...]

  • BTS61st Annual Grammy Awards, Show, Los

    BTS Makes History at the Grammys as First K-Pop Presenters

    Korean boy band BTS made history tonight as the first K-pop group to present at the Grammy Awards. The group took the stage for the best R&B album category, awarding the Grammy to H.E.R. for her self-titled album. Related Drake Rules, and the Paid Stream Also Rises, in 2018 BuzzAngle Music Report XXXTentacion's 'Skins' and [...]

