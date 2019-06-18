Watch a Trailer for New XXXTentacion Documentary

A year to the day after rapper XXXTentacion was murdered, his estate has released a trailer for an upcoming documentary on the artist, which the announcement says is “releasing soon.”

The clip, which includes narration from X himself, captures quick flashes of him reuniting with family and friends, engaging with fans, and working on music. In the voiceover he says, “There’s definitely a difference between Jahseh Onfroy and XXXTentacion. This is the story, this is the full story, this is the last time I’ma tell it.”

Watch the trailer below.

“Skins,” a posthumous album from the rapper release in December, contains “songs that were written and almost completely finished before he passed,” says producer John Cunningham, who lived with XXX in the six months leading up to his death. “The difference between almost completely finished and completely finished were certain things he’d wanted – like a children’s choir [on “What Are You Afraid Of?”], “or a certain feature” — Kanye West on “One Minute.”

The 24-year-old Cunningham describes Jah, how he addressed the artist, as a prodigious note-taker, and one with whom he had many conversations about music and his “vision” for the next XXX album, which he wanted out in October.

XXX’s manager Solomon Sobande was on board with the timetable. “Jah was very focused on getting stuff out so he worked every day,” Sobande tells Variety. “He had a studio in his house, and all he would do is record. He would have these ideas, then John would execute and really bring it home. It was always Jah’s idea, then John would put the bells and whistles on it.”