Wynn Nightlife to Host Las Vegas Residency for Roving Spanish Party Elrow

One of Las Vegas’ biggest music players is doubling down on the power of a global brand instead of just a single DJ to help them stay on top of Sin City’s increasingly competitive clubbing scene. Wynn Nightlife has announced a year-long residency and partnership with Spain’s Elrow, a respected Ibiza-born party that last year had some 2 million people attending 134 shows hosted across 65 cities worldwide.

“I’m beyond excited that we are launching one of Elrow’s largest global residencies right here in the city of Las Vegas, where, together with our partners at Wynn, we’ll entertain visitors from all over the world the elrow way,” Elrow’s Michael Julian said in a release Monday announcing the residency.

Alex Cordova, Managing Partner of Wynn, echoed the sentiment, saying, “Elrow provides an incredibly unique experience for our guests….we are honored to have them join the Wynn Nightlife family.”

What makes this residency different from others announced this season at Wynn (and other casinos) in Las Vegas is the fact Elrow is not a single DJ or artist. Instead, the roving Spanish party, which dates back to 2011, is a themed “happening” that not only books their own DJs, but also puts a premium on the entire clubbing experience via a cast of costumed characters that interact with partygoers on the dancefloor. The concept seems like a good fit for Vegas, although many Americans are still yet unfamiliar with it, despite the brand’s growing popularity in Europe, South America and the U.K.

Still, the partnership is already off to a promising start. Over the weekend, Elrow sold out Encore Beach Club at the Wynn March 23, despite the fact the top DJ talent was far from a Calvin Harris or Marshmello (Elrow founders say they only spend around 25% of the budget on talent, the bulk of what they spend goes into the elaborate costumes and decorations, some of which are shipped from Spain).

The residency isn’t just for summer dates: 11 shows in total were announced today in the release, taking ticket buyers all the way until Dec. 30 at the casino. Independently of Wynn, the brand will have another party during Miami Music Week next week.

But the growing brand’s new partnership with Wynn is a big step forward for the roaming fete, as the CEO noted in the release today.

“It’s a dream to debut a residency in the world’s epicenter of entertainment alongside the best property in Las Vegas….we are honored to join the Wynn family and make magic happen together,” said CEO, Juan Arnau.