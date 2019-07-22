×

Michael Lang to Appear at Woodstock Anniversary Events at Morrison Hotel Gallery

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

While the problems surrounding the troubled Woodstock 50 festival have certainly dominated conversation about the forthcoming anniversary of the original festival next month, cofounder Michael Lang is scheduled to take some time to look back at a pair of events held at the Morrison Hotel Galleries, in New York and Los Angeles on August 7 and August 9, respectively.

Lang was a co-founder of the original Woodstock and has co-produced the anniversary festivals as well.

He will be joined at these events by singer-songwriter John Sebastian — who performed at the original festival — and Henry Diltz, who was its official photographer. A specially curated collection of music photography from the festival will be on display and the three, along with other special guests, will discuss them and the performances from the event.

The troubled Woodstock 50 anniversary festival, which currently has no venue, ticket on-sale date or event producer, applied again last week for a permit to hold the event at Vernon Downs in Upstate New York, despite being rejected by the Vernon town codes department twice, with one of those rejections being upheld by the town planning committee. A response is expected early next week. It is scheduled to take place on the exact 50 th anniversary of the original festival — Aug. 16-18, 2019 — although the chances of it actually occurring seem slim.

For more information on the Morrison Hotel events see www.morrisonhotelgallery.com

More Music

  • Michael Lang to Appear at Woodstock

    Michael Lang to Appear at Woodstock Anniversary Events at Morrison Hotel Gallery

    While the problems surrounding the troubled Woodstock 50 festival have certainly dominated conversation about the forthcoming anniversary of the original festival next month, cofounder Michael Lang is scheduled to take some time to look back at a pair of events held at the Morrison Hotel Galleries, in New York and Los Angeles on August 7 [...]

  • Roc Nation Label Names Shari Bryant

    Roc Nation Label Names Shari Bryant and Omar Grant Co-Presidents

    Roc Nation has named Shari Bryant and Omar Grant co-presidents of the Roc Nation Label, the company announced today. The two will lead the Roc Nation team to develop strategies for signed artists while continuing to build the talent roster, according to the announcement. “There is no better way to celebrate my 20th anniversary in the [...]

  • Queen's 'Rhapsody' Oldest Music Video to

    Queen's 'Rhapsody' Becomes Oldest Music Video to Get a Billion YouTube Views

    “Easy come, easy go” — that’s a phrase that has never applied to “Bohemian Rhapsody,” one of the most enduring recordings of the 20th century. The Queen classic just set a record by becoming the first music video released in the 1970s, or any time prior to the ’90s, to cross the billion-views mark on [...]

  • Hugh Jackman 39th Brit Awards, Show,

    Concert Review: Hugh Jackman Sparkles and Shines at the Hollywood Bowl

    Hugh Jackman is out to prove he truly is the greatest showman. On Friday and Saturday night, Jackman’s “The Man. The Music. The Show.” world tour stopped in Los Angeles for a sold-out two nights at the Hollywood Bowl. Ten years ago, Jackman hosted the 2009 Oscars just a few blocks south of the venue at [...]

  • Portrait of author and writer Paul

    Paul Krassner, Satirist, Yippies Co-Founder and Counter-Culture Figure, Dies at 87

    Satirist, publisher, author and American counter-culture figure Paul Krassner died at his home in Desert Hot Springs, California on July 21. He was 87. His daughter Holly Krassner Dawson, confirmed the news to the Associated Press. Born in New York City on April 9, 1932, Krassner eventually moved to Southern California where he lived with [...]

  • Cameron Crowe, David Crosby, A.J. Eaton.

    Cameron Crowe on Why He Loved Leaving David Crosby Doc on a CSNY Question Mark

    David Crosby may or may not have stuck a joint in Cameron Crowe’s mouth the first time he ever met the future filmmaker, when Crosby was peaking with Crosby Stills Nash & Young and his interviewer was a precocious 15-year-old Rolling Stone correspondent. As Crowe said to Jimmy Kimmel the other night, “I remember it [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad