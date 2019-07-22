Michael Lang to Appear at Woodstock Anniversary Events at Morrison Hotel Gallery

While the problems surrounding the troubled Woodstock 50 festival have certainly dominated conversation about the forthcoming anniversary of the original festival next month, cofounder Michael Lang is scheduled to take some time to look back at a pair of events held at the Morrison Hotel Galleries, in New York and Los Angeles on August 7 and August 9, respectively.

Lang was a co-founder of the original Woodstock and has co-produced the anniversary festivals as well.

He will be joined at these events by singer-songwriter John Sebastian — who performed at the original festival — and Henry Diltz, who was its official photographer. A specially curated collection of music photography from the festival will be on display and the three, along with other special guests, will discuss them and the performances from the event.

The troubled Woodstock 50 anniversary festival, which currently has no venue, ticket on-sale date or event producer, applied again last week for a permit to hold the event at Vernon Downs in Upstate New York, despite being rejected by the Vernon town codes department twice, with one of those rejections being upheld by the town planning committee. A response is expected early next week. It is scheduled to take place on the exact 50 th anniversary of the original festival — Aug. 16-18, 2019 — although the chances of it actually occurring seem slim.

For more information on the Morrison Hotel events see www.morrisonhotelgallery.com