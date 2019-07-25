×

Woodstock 50’s Latest (and Last?) Hail Mary: A Venue Outside Baltimore

By
Shirley Halperin

Executive Editor, Music

Woodstock co-producer and co-founder, Michael Lang, participates in the Woodstock 50 lineup announcement at Electric Lady Studios, in New YorkWoodstock 50 Lineup Announcement, New York, USA - 19 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Sh

Woodstock 50’s Michael Lang just won’t give up on a site for his troubled festival, which was due to take place at Watkins Glen International Speedway in upstate New York Aug. 16 to 18. Since its announcement in January, the event has been dogged by financial and organizational problems, and tickets never went on sale.

Now, sources tell Variety, Lang has been in talks with Seth Hurwitz, who runs Washington D.C.’s 9:30 Club, to bring a scaled-down version of Woodstock 50 to the 20,000-capacity Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, about 20 miles outside of Baltimore.

Both a roofed venue with open air options, including a second stage that can be used for performances, having the festival there would solve some key issues including food, beverage and parking in addition to having proper bathroom facilities and security options.

A rep for Hurwitz would not comment.

It’s not clear whether the artists due to perform at Woodstock 50 would agree to the venue change. When it was proposed earlier to move the concert to the parking lot outside of Citi Field, some agents argued that they were not contracted to do a New York City area show. Another idea considered was to pivot to a benefit show, donating proceeds from ticket sales to a charity.

Says one insider of the Merriweather Post option: “The bands won’t do it. They were contracted to play a show in Watkins Glen.” A second source backs up this assertion noting that many of the top-drawing artists have already been paid and are simply waiting for the festival to cancel itself so they can keep their fees.

But agents for those acts are taking a more cautious approach, evaluating each development as it comes for the most prudent action. “There are a series of questions that need to be answered and then it will be each client’s decision as to whether they want to play,” says another insider.

Woodstock’s last application to hold its event at Vernon Downs in the town of Vernon, New York was denied unanimously on July 11 and again upon re-submission.

Woodstock 50 is scheduled to feature a blockbuster lineup including Jay-Z, Dead & Co., Miley Cyrus and many others. Its original financial backer, Dentsu Aegis, pulled out in May; Watkins Glen International speedway, followed last month.

  Woodstock co-producer and co-founder, Michael Lang,

