Woodstock 50 Permit Denied by Latest Proposed Site

Jem Aswad

The permit required to stage the troubled Woodstock 50 festival at its most recent proposed site, Vernon Downs in the town of Vernon near Utica in Upstate New York, has been denied, Oneida County Administrator Anthony Picente Jr. tells Variety.

The promoters have five days to appeal the decision, Picente says, but “what they have submitted to date has not met many of the requirements” and the likelihood of the festival taking place in Oneida Country seems “highly unlikely,” he added.

A rep for the festival did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

On Monday night the festival was called a “recipe for disaster” by the local head of emergency services at a town meeting in Vernon.

Oneida Country Head of Emergency Services Kevin Revere made that comment when speaking of the serious challenges local authorities face in planning an event expected to draw some 65,000 people in just five weeks, while Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said the festival should take place in August 2020, not 2019, according to WKTV.

“No matter how good the plan looks on paper, to implement this plan in 39 days, is impossible to ensure the safety of the public,” he told the standing-room-only crowd at the meeting.

Greg Peck, the president of Woodstock 50, LLC, responded:

“We understand the public safety and traffic concerns of the local community. We have been working diligently over the last several weeks to secure the permits needed to hold the festival, and will continue to work with Law Enforcement and Public Safety Officials to present a cohesive safety and traffic plan that will be satisfactory in addressing the concerns.  We appreciate the honest feedback from the Town of Vernon and will continue to address their comments as we enter the final planning phases for Woodstock 50.  We are confident that this careful planning and consideration of community concerns will result in a safe, world-class Festival.’’

