Woodstock 50 Officially Off

Woodstock 50 is officially off, multiple sources tell Variety. Vendors and stakeholders were notified this morning, June 31, that the beleaguered festival was not going on. The festival was originally scheduled for Aug. 16 through 18.

Yesterday it was reported that headliner Miley Cyrus had pulled out of the festival, joining the Raconteurs, the Lumineers and original Woodstock 1969 performers Santana, John Sebastian and Country Joe McDonald, all of whom since last night have said publicly that they’re not performing. Earlier, headliners Jay-Z and the Dead & Co., as well as John Fogerty, confirmed that they will not be performing.

The festival was supposed to take place at the Merriweather Post Pavilion outside Baltimore the weekend of Aug. 16 to 18, although a revised plan for a one-day show meant the concert would take place on either the Friday (for which the venue’s capacity is 20,000) or the Sunday (for which is it 32,000), because the Smashing Pumpkins are scheduled to perform their own show at the venue on Saturday, the 17th.

A statement is forthcoming and will include a suggestion that the artists donate 10% of their fees to the charity Headcount.

A representative for the festival did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Woodstock 50 lost its original site in Watkins Glen, New York and a second alternative in Vernon, New York due to permit issues, and has a tentative hold on Merriweather Post. Seth Hurwitz, of Washington D.C.’s 9:30 Club and I.M.P. Concerts, who operates Merriweather, was tasked with putting on the show, “if it’s real,” he told Pollstar.