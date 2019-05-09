×
Woodstock 50 Gets Temporary Gag Order Placed on Former Investors; Hearing Set for Monday

Dentsu is constrained from communicating about the festival the firm pulled out of until a Monday hearing.

Woodstock 50 got part of what they were looking for from the New York Supreme Court Thursday, as a preliminary injunction was issued restraining their former investors, Dentsu, from “all communications” involving the festival until a hearing that the court has set for Monday afternoon.

Still on hold is the matter of the $17.8 million that Woodstock 50 claims was illegally taken by Dentsu, draining the festival bank account, when the Japanese marketing and investment firm pulled out April 29. That will also be taken up at the Monday hearing, along with whether the gag order Woodstock has sought will continue.

The next round between Woodstock and Dentsu will take place at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the court of Judge Borrok in the commercial division of New York’s Supreme Court.

Woodstock 50’s emergency application to the court was made Wednesday in a filing that claimed Dentsu is engaged in an “inexplicable plot to destroy the festival.”

The court signed off on Woodstock’s request that “Dentsu shall cease all communications relating to  the Festival, including with the media, and Festival  stakeholders, including state  and county officials, venue operators, local vendors, community representatives, insurers, producers, and talent agencies and performers,” pending Monday’s proceedings.

 

