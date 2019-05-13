×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Former Woodstock 50 Financier Slams Producer Michael Lang in Legal Rebuttal

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Woodstock co-producer and co-founder, Michael Lang, participates in the Woodstock 50 lineup announcement at Electric Lady Studios, in New YorkWoodstock 50 Lineup Announcement, New York, USA - 19 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lawyers for erstwhile Woodstock 50 financier Dentsu slammed festival organizer Michael Lang in legal documents filed before a hearing today in which the company is seeking an emergency injunction over nearly $18 million for the event, which is scheduled to take place at the Watkins Glen International speedway August 16-18 — just three months from now.

Referencing Dentsu’s investment arm, Amplifi Live, attorney  Marc L. Greenwald writes in part: “Amplifi Live worked nonstop for the last 10 months and invested millions of dollars to put on the Woodstock 50th anniversary festival in Watkins Glen this August.

“But Woodstock 50 LLC’s and Michael Lang’s misrepresentations, incompetence, and contractual breaches have made it impossible to produce a high-quality event that is safe and secure for concertgoers, artists, and staff. The production company has quit, no permits have been issued, necessary roadwork has not begun, and there is no prospect for sufficient financing. As much as the parties might wish it otherwise, the festival contemplated by their agreement cannot happen and allowing it to go forward would only put the public at risk. The injunction sought by W50, even if there were a legal basis for it, cannot change that.”

Related

Reps for Lang and Woodstock 50 did not immediately respond to Variety‘s requests for comment.

Last week, Lang wrote Dentsu a letter asking that the company “honor the law and your obligations, stop interfering with our efforts to put on this wonderful event and return the $17 million you improperly took.”

The letter alleges that Dentsu’ investment branch Amplifi “illegally swept approximately $17 million from the festival bank account” on April 29, the same day that Dentsu surprised Lang by announcing that they had unilaterally canceled the festival. (Last week Variety published an article examining  this and several other Woodstock 50 issues.)

A rep for Dentsu-Aegis dismissed Lang’s claim that the money was taken illegally, saying in a statement provided to Variety: “As financial partner, we had the customary rights one would expect to protect a large investment. After we exercised our contractual right to take over, and subsequently, cancel the festival, we simply recovered the funds in the festival bank account, funds which we originally put in as financial partner. Further, tickets cannot go on sale for an event prior to obtaining a mass gathering permit, which has still not been granted. Beyond that we stand by our original statement that we made last week.”

Greenwald continued in his filing that Lang repeatedly misrepresented the capacity of the festival site, Watkins Glen International speedway, and about his progress in securing a mass-gathering permit. The document claims that Lang said the site could accommodate 150,000 people; the permit application, filed last month, is for half that number and no permit has been obtained.

Schuyler County administrator Tim O’Hearn told Variety late last month that the original attendance figure was 102,000 buut had been lowered to 75,000, while

A rep for the festival told Variety that Dentsu is the cause for the permit’s delay: “The permit was ready to go on April 22 but there was a stipulation put on its issue for a bond to be put in place which Dentsu refused to activate. We are hopeful the permit will be forthcoming to us in the coming days.”

“W50 repeatedly ignored the safety assessment of the festival’s producer—a producer that W50 itself picked, and repeatedly insisted that the festival capacity was much higher,” Greewald wrote. “Not only did W50 book talent, but it promised to make payments to the artists, contrary to Amplifi Live’s explicit instructions. Amplifi Live had no option but to make these payments after a damaging rumor leaked to the public that the Festival was experiencing financial difficulties, threatening the Festival’s success.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Music

  • Brittney Ramsdell

    Universal Music Group Ups Brittney Ramsdell to Multi-Label Film & TV Synch Role

    Universal Music Group (UMG) has promoted Brittney Ramsdell to senior vice president of film and TV synchronization for Republic Records, Def Jam Recordings, Island Records and Verve Label Group. The Santa Monica-based executive reports to UMG executive vice president Michele Anthony and will oversee synch efforts across film, television, video games, commercials and all other [...]

  • Woodstock co-producer and co-founder, Michael Lang,

    Former Woodstock 50 Financier Slams Producer Michael Lang in Legal Rebuttal

    Lawyers for erstwhile Woodstock 50 financier Dentsu slammed festival organizer Michael Lang in legal documents filed before a hearing today in which the company is seeking an emergency injunction over nearly $18 million for the event, which is scheduled to take place at the Watkins Glen International speedway August 16-18 — just three months from [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Doris Day, Chanteuse: Five of Her Greatest Musical Performances

    Doris Day may have died with a reputation of being Hollywood’s most scrubbed-clean and wholesome girl-next-door type. But she made it to the big screen courtesy her warmly simmering and easily quavering vocal tones. Before films beckoned, she was a featured vocalist with big band-era kings such as Bob Crosby (Bing’s brother) and Les Brown [...]

  • EMPIRE: Pictured L-R: Taraji P. Henson

    'Empire' to End With Season 6 on Fox

    The “Empire” has fallen. Fox announced Monday that music drama “Empire’s” recently announced sixth season will be the show’s last. “We are turning the final season into a television event,” Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said. “One of the great benefits of announcing a final season announce have the fans lean in have the finale [...]

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY

    Universal Music’s Will Tanous Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor

    Will Tanous, Universal Music Group’s executive vice president of communications and member of the company’s executive management board, received the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honor at the 34th annual ceremony on Ellis Island in New York Harbor. The award is presented annually to U.S. citizens “who have distinguished themselves within their own ethnic groups [...]

  • Todd Rundgren Goes Full Fan-Service on

    Concert Review: Todd Rundgren Rediscovers a Pop Catalog's Glory

    In the past year, hell has frozen over a couple of times for Todd Rundgren. There was that Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination — devotees never thought they’d see the meritorious day — which, if only the fan vote had counted, would have seen him sliding in. And then there is the matter [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad