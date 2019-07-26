×

Put a Fork in Woodstock 50, Please (Column)

By
Shirley Halperin

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5884678r)Woodstock (1970)Woodstock - 1970Director: Michael WadleighWarner BrosUSALobby Card/Poster
CREDIT: Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shuttersto

Dear Michael Lang:

Maybe this is stating the obvious, but it’s time to throw in the towel on Woodstock 50. The legacy of the 1969 festival that changed culture itself is tarnished, if not completely ruined; your multiple attempts to move the event to another location are laughable at this point; the lineup is in shambles, with Jay-Z and John Fogerty pulling out ahead of an avalanche of artists expected to follow suit in three, two…

Just stop. There’s no getting back to the garden this time.

In fact, you still owe us for Woodstock 99. Lest those of us who escaped the mayhem forget, it was another festival with a nonsensical lineup  – Jewel, James Brown, Sheryl Crow, Rage Against the Machine, Dave Matthews, Bush, Korn and Limp Bizkit were among the acts on the bill for the three-day mosh-pit – also held in upstate New York in mid-summer. I was there for all of 36 hours, melting under the mid-summer sun and finding little reprieve from a sweltering tarmac (read Jeff Cornell’s account here). Sensing that chaos was imminent following Bizkit’s plywood-surfing early evening set, I hopped a ride with a busload of volunteers and spent the night at a bus station in Albany waiting for the next ride home.

Related

Was my PTSD in any way comparable to the women who were assaulted sexually that night and the attendees seriously injured as the grounds were essentially torched and looted? Absolutely not. Those ticket-buyers are likely scarred for life, and it’s your fault.

It’s a wonder my love for Woodstock and all that it stood for didn’t totally disintegrate after that experience. I must have blocked it out, choosing instead to remember the 1969 album I knew from start to finish. That recording, purchased initially on vinyl, then a multi-cassette set and later a double-CD (cha-ching, cha-ching, cha-ching, Michael Lang) was hope itself. It signified a changing time, expanding minds and really good, if then unfamiliar, music. To this day, I can recite the anti-war lyrics of Country Joe McDonald’s “I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-to-Die Rag” – at least through the first chorus, then mumbling along with 500,000 hippies for the rest of the verses. There was purpose to the music and the gathering, along with the urgent sense that, outside of our insular suburban worlds, there was a greater cause than our own.

How disappointing to see that, in the end, that lofty notion would turn into a giant money-grab. And even worse, should some thrown-together version of Woodstock 50 actually take place at Merriweather Post in Maryland, as a pale imitation, it would devalue the Woodstock name and legacy even more.

You can pretend it’s still all about peace, love and art, but at this point, after six months of stop-starts (but mostly stops), we see through that façade. And we also look back to history: to a money-losing event that was first saved by a movie, then by grunge in 1994 and was a complete disaster in 1999.

Again, the obvious: in 2019, major music gatherings require months if not years of planning. If Woodstock 1969 were held today, you would have been sent to jail.

And finally, the unfortunate: at a time when there is so much progress to celebrate – gay pride, gender parity, legal marijuana – and so much at risk of devolving into pre-1960s racism, where are the Boomers? I used to have this theory: that if a person I meet was old enough to go to Woodstock in 1969, but for some reason didn’t, that person tended to be more of a curmudgeon than someone of the same age who did attend. That second scenario was a person who usually brimmed with positivity and enthusiasm for life. What I’ve since learned is that those Boomers we so admired lost their way, and that includes Michael Lang.

The dream is over, friend. Click stop on the Woodstock 50 countdown clock. It’s time to wake the f— up.

More Music

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Put a Fork in Woodstock 50, Please (Column)

    Dear Michael Lang: Maybe this is stating the obvious, but it’s time to throw in the towel on Woodstock 50. The legacy of the 1969 festival that changed culture itself is tarnished, if not completely ruined; your multiple attempts to move the event to another location are laughable at this point; the lineup is in [...]

  • Alec Benjamin Jesus in LA

    Alec Benjamin on His Personal Journey Behind 'Jesus in L.A.'

    Alec Benjamin’s song and accompanying music video, “Jesus in L.A.,” paints the city of sunny beaches, Tinseltown and the stars with a bit of a darker shade. The music video follows Benjamin as he wanders through an Angeleno night surrounded by people, but completely alone. Benjamin, now 25, packed his bags as a teenager living [...]

  • Woodstock 50: Agents Band Together to

    Woodstock 50: Music Agents Band Together to Release Artists from Contract

    Well it’s certainly looking like it could be a wrap for Woodstock 50. The troubled festival was due to take place at Watkins Glen International Speedway in upstate New York Aug. 16 to 18. Since its announcement in January, the event has been dogged by financial and organizational problems, and tickets never went on sale. [...]

  • Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO

    Is Vivendi Reconsidering Selling Universal Music Group Stake?

    Here’s one truth among a slew of rumors: Vivendi doesn’t need to sell Universal Music Group. Led by chairman Lucian Grainge, the world’s biggest music company, which Thursday reported that its revenues were up nearly 20% to $3.7 billion during the first six months of 2019, is having a very good year. It holds a [...]

  • Margot Robbie stars in ONCE UPON

    Once Upon a Time on KHJ: Quentin Tarantino's Music Supervisor on QT as AM DJ

    Quentin Tarantino movies may be a nightmare for some in the scoring community — who’d be out of work if every other director adopted his approach of almost exclusively using existing songs and score — but they’re a dream for just about anyone else who loves music. From Steelers Wheel in “Reservoir Dogs” to the [...]

  • Jay-Z makes an announcement of the

    Jay-Z Pulls Out of Woodstock 50

    Jay-Z is no longer participating in Woodstock 50, a source has confirmed. The rapper was set to close out the revival of the famous 1969 concert, which is scheduled for Aug. 16-18. His departure comes the day after John Fogerty pulled his involvement from the troubled festival over a recently announced venue change. Michael Lang, [...]

  • Tiffany Kumar Josh Abraham

    Pulse Music Group, Tiffany Kumar's BEAT HOUSE Team for Joint Venture

    Pulse Music Group has entered into a joint venture and worldwide co-publishing deal with Los Angeles-based music agency BEAT HOUSE, Pulse co-CEOs Josh Abraham and Scott Cutler announced on July 25. In launching BEAT HOUSE, which specializes in music publishing, A&R, TV and social justice, Tiffany Kumar  (pictured above with Abraham) has turned her passion [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad