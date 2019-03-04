×
Woodstock 50 Concert Reportedly Plagued by Financial Issues

Variety Staff

The Woodstock 50 event, meant to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the festival this August, is reportedly running into financial and logistical issues staging the concert.

Due to take place Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen in Upstate New York, the event promised to “give generations of fans the opportunity to join together in the festival’s foundational intent of harmony and compassion.” But since that January 9 announcement, few details have emerged — namely, the lineup reveal.

According to Hits Daily Double, that delay is due to “issues regarding the raising of money and venue capacity.” The site notes that such acts as Dead & Co., The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Santana, The Black Keys, Chance the Rapper, Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons and Halsey have been approached to perform at the 1,000-acre Watkins Glen International race track.

While not the original site of Woodstock, the race track has hosted two Phish festivals as well as the 1973 “Summer Jam,” which featured the Band, the Grateful Dead and the Allman Brothers Band. The festival was due to have three main stages featuring “more than 60 of the biggest names and emerging talent in rock, hip hop, pop and country,” read the announcement, which also described lodging availability for tents, RVs and camping. Said Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang: “The original site in Bethel is wonderful, but much too small for what we’re envisioning.”

The Woodstock 50th anniversary is being produced under license from Woodstock Ventures, which was founded by Lang with original festival co-founders Joel Rosenman and the late John Roberts; Artie Kornfeld, who co-produced the 1969 event, will be rejoining the team for Woodstock 50.

Variety has reached out to Lang for comment.

More Music

  • Woodstock 50 Concert Reportedly Plagued by

    Woodstock 50 Concert Reportedly Plagued by Financial Issues

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify India Reaches 1 Million Total Users in First Week

    Spotify, which finally launched in India last Tuesday — albeit without securing a deal with Warner Music — after months of delays, says that it has reached 1 million users on both its paid and free tiers in just under a week. While India’s market is already dominated by local services like Gaana (which in August [...]

  • Prodigy Frontman Keith Flint Remembered by

    Prodigy Frontman Keith Flint Remembered by Ashton Kutcher, Rita Ora, More

    Celebrities and musicians have sent tributes on social media to Keith Flint, the frontman for electronica band The Prodigy, who died early Monday from an apparent suicide. “It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He [...]

  • Michael Jackson in concert in Milton

    Michael Jackson’s Music Has Not Been Banned by the BBC

    Contrary to a report that apparently originated with British publication The Times, a rep for the BBC tells Variety that the network, and specifically BBC2 Radio, has not banned or dropped Michael Jackson’s music in the wake of the blockbuster documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which premiered on HBO Sunday night and will premier on the BBC [...]

  • Morrissey Hollywood Bowl

    Morrissey to Perform Residency on Broadway

    Morrissey announced today that he will perform on Broadway for the first time in his career this May. The seven dates, at New York’s Lunt-Fontanne Theater, will be “an intimate yet exciting exploration of Morrissey’s expansive career from his early days to his upcoming new record ‘California Son,’” according to the announcement. “Longtime fans of [...]

  • Keith Flint Dead: Frontman of The

    The Prodigy Frontman Keith Flint Dies at 49

    Keith Flint, the frontman of The Prodigy, has died. He was 49. Flint was one of the founding members of the group, which played a major part in the U.K.’s rave scene before going on to become a major dance music act and achieving widespread mainstream success. Local police confirmed Flint’s death in a statement. [...]

