×

Woodstock 50 Called ‘Recipe for Disaster’ at Local Town Meeting

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

The troubled Woodstock 50 festival was called a “recipe for disaster” by the local head of emergency services at a Monday town meeting in Vernon, New York, the latest proposed site for the event.

Oneida Country Head of Emergency Services Kevin Revere made that comment when speaking of the serious challenges local authorities face in planning an event expected to draw some 65,000 people in just five weeks, while Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said the festival should take place in August 2020, not 2019, according to WKTV.

“No matter how good the plan looks on paper, to implement this plan in 39 days, is impossible to ensure the safety of the public,” he told the standing-room-only crowd at the meeting.

Just five weeks from the festival, which is scheduled to take place on the weekend of Aug. 16-18, the Vernon Downs venue has not been confirmed, nor have tickets gone on sale. The festival, which is scheduled to feature a blockbuster lineup including Jay-Z, Dead & Co., Miley Cyrus and many others, has been plagued by organizational and financial difficulties since it was announced: The original financial backer pulled out in May, as did the planned venue, Watkins Glen International speedway, last month. Vernon Downs has been proposed but not confirmed as a new venue for the festival.

Related

Promoters for the event were given the opportunity to present their proposal to the board and the community, but had no answers for residents who asked where the 65,000 people would go each night of the festival; there are no on-site camping facilities at Vernon Downs. Last month, Town of Vernon Supervisor Randy Watson told Variety that festival organizers had been speaking with nearby campgrounds and local farm owners about accommodating concertgoers.

According to the report, the “overwhelming” reaction from local residents and businesses was negative, who cited concerns about traffic, property damage and overextended emergency and police resources, among other matters.

Revere told the Poughkeepsie Journal Tuesday, “Our stance has been from the beginning of hearing about this that we have serious concerns regarding having enough time to plan for an event of this size at this location. We have been working hard at sorting out all the details of this, which still remain up in the air, to be quite honest. We will continue to do so.”

Reps for the festival, as well as Town of Vernon and Oneida County officials did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment. Festival producers are still waiting for approval from the State Health Department to hold the event.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Music

  • Billie Eilish Kate Bush

    Billie Eilish Is the Kate Bush We Need Right Now (Column)

    Is Billie Eilish 2019’s answer to Kate Bush? The parallels are hard to ignore, starting with the fact that both collaborated with their respective brothers; that each made her cultural impact in visuals as much as the music itself; and, most importantly, that the two game-changing female artists broke the pop mold. Eilish is an [...]

  • Woodstock 50 Called ‘Recipe for Disaster’

    Woodstock 50 Called 'Recipe for Disaster' at Local Town Meeting

    The troubled Woodstock 50 festival was called a “recipe for disaster” by the local head of emergency services at a Monday town meeting in Vernon, New York, the latest proposed site for the event. Oneida Country Head of Emergency Services Kevin Revere made that comment when speaking of the serious challenges local authorities face in [...]

  • Pussy Riot - Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (Nadya

    Pussy Riot Return With Song, Open Letter to Putin, Planned Parenthood Benefit

    Pussy Riot, the controversial Russian activist group who were jailed for their protests against Russian leader Vladimir Putin several years ago, returned this morning with a fiery pro-environmental song and video called “Black Snow”; an open letter to Putin “and his cronies” that takes him to task for pollution in Russia; and the announcement of [...]

  • Slayer Reveal Final Dates of Farewell

    Slayer Reveal Final Dates of Farewell Tour

    Slayer have announced dates for “The Final Campaign” — the seventh and last leg of the nearly 40-year-old metal band’s farewell world tour. The run of dates will start on Nov. 2 in Asheville, North Carolina, include a date at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and conclude at the Forum in the band’s hometown of [...]

  • Hootie & the Blowfish, Marshmello Join

    Hootie & the Blowfish, Marshmello, Darren Criss, More Join iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

    Hootie & The Blowfish, Marshmello and Steve Aoki, alongside special guests Darren Criss and Monsta X, have joined the lineup for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The latest additions join already-announced performers Alicia Keys, Cage The Elephant, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Halsey, Heart, H.E.R., Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Tim [...]

  • Richmond Shepard

    Richmond Shepard, Celebrated as 'The World's Oldest Mime,' Dies at 90

    Richmond Shepard, one of America’s foremost practitioners and proponents of the art of mime, died in Manhattan July 2 at age 90. Shepard’s family announced his passing with an unusual request: “In lieu of flowers, Richmond has requested a moment of noise.” Although he was most famous as a mime — and received fresh notoriety [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad