×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Woodstock 50 Brings On Oppenheimer & Co. as New Financial Partner

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Woodstock 50

Has the cavalry arrived for Woodstock 50? A new financial partner, Oppenheimer & Co., has come on board. The announcement follows by two days a court declaration that Woodstock 50’s former financiers, Dentsu, had no right to cancel the festival, as they’d attempted to.

“We are thrilled to be onboard for this incredible weekend of music and social engagement,” said John Tonelli, Oppenhimer’s head of debt capital markets & syndication, in a statement. “We believe in Woodstock as an important American cultural icon and look forward to its regeneration in the green fields of Watkins Glen this August with all of the artists on the remarkable lineup.”

The fate of the three-day gathering scheduled for Aug 16-18 has seemed up in the air for weeks, or months, as a deep rift between Woodstock 50 and Dentsu led to the breaking point of the latter company’s attempted cancellation. The same court ruling that said the financiers had no right to cancel the gathering also stated that they didn’t have to give back the $17.8 million investment they’d pulled out of a joint bank account. If the financial crisis has abated with Oppenheimer’s entry into the story, permitting and ticket-pricing issues have yet to be resolved.

Related

Nonetheless, it was the promising development Woodstock 50 needed to keep hope alive. And, of course, there’s no “if” about it for co-founder Michael Lang, who waxed ebullient over this latest development. “We’ve lined up artists who won’t just entertain, but will remind the world that music has the power to bring people together, to heal, to move us to action and to tell the stories of a generation,” Lang said in a statement. “We look forward to putting on an incredible festival. Words cannot express how appreciative Woodstock 50, the artists, the fans and the community are to Oppenheimer for joining with us to make W50 a reality.”

The announcement of Oppenheimer’s involvement included a promise that tickets will go on sale shortly.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Music

  • Woodstock 50 Brings On Oppenheimer as

    Woodstock 50 Brings On Oppenheimer & Co. as New Financial Partner

    Has the cavalry arrived for Woodstock 50? A new financial partner, Oppenheimer & Co., has come on board. The announcement follows by two days a court declaration that Woodstock 50’s former financiers, Dentsu, had no right to cancel the festival, as they’d attempted to. “We are thrilled to be onboard for this incredible weekend of music and [...]

  • Spotify Tests 'Car Thing' Audio Adapter

    Spotify Starts Testing In-Car Hardware

    Spotify is carefully taking a first step into the consumer hardware space: The company has begun to test a new in-car device that lets users access music and podcasts with voice commands, it revealed in a blog post Friday morning. “Car Thing,” as the device is being called for now, is only being tested in [...]

  • The National I Am Easy to

    Album Review: The National’s ‘I Am Easy to Find’

    Over the course of seven albums and a career that’s lasted twenty years, the National have accrued their fair share of trademark habits. For one, there’s the unmistakable moodiness of the band’s songs—brooding tales of suburban anxieties and the tender nature of love. There’s also the meticulous musicianship each member contributes, together creating a sonic [...]

  • DJ Khaled Father of Asahd

    Album Review: DJ Khaled's 'Father of Asahd'

    Sure, DJ Khaled is pop-hop’s most cheerfully optimistic cheerleader. More of a gatherer-party-thrower-influencer than an artist or producer (name one sonic signature beyond yelling his own name), the oversized Miami-by-way-of-New-Orleans personality has invited his famous friends to the brightly lit ball for 10 albums now. That they have all come in droves, willingly, says as [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen FYSEE Opening Night with

    Bruce Springsteen Drops ‘There Goes My Miracle,’ Second Song From New Album

    Late last night Bruce Springsteen dropped “There Goes My Miracle,” the second single from his upcoming LP “Western Stars.” Like the first single, “Hello Sunshine,” it’s in the spirit of late-1960s orchestrated pop songs by Glen Campbell, Burt Bacharach and others. Springsteen described the album, which has been finished for several years, in Variety’s 2017 cover [...]

  • Sir Elton John'Rocketman' photocall, 72nd Cannes

    Elton John Opens Up About His Sobriety: 'I Survived a Lot of Things' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Elton John has all the fame, fortune and awards any artist could wish for. Even so, he still has times when his self-esteem wavers. “I think every artist does [have self-doubt],” the singer told Variety during an exclusive one-on-one interview Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival. “Every creative artist does have doubt and has moments [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad