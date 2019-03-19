×

Woodstock 50 Announces Full Lineup, Confirms Jay-Z, Killers, Dead & Company, Miley Cyrus Among Headliners

Jem Aswad

Jay-Z, Dead & Company, the Black Keys, Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Imagine Dragons and Halsey are among the headliners announced for the Woodstock 50 festival, producer Michael Lang confirmed at a press conference today. The event will take place August 16-18 in Watkins Glen in Upstate New York.

Also included in the lineup are the Raconteurs, Robert Plant, Run the Jewels, Gary Clark Jr., Cage the Elephant, Greta Van Fleet, Janelle Monae, Brandi Carlile, Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson, Portugal the Man, Dawes, the Lumineers, Bishop Briggs, Pussy Riot, Courtney Barnett, Leon Bridges, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes, John Fogerty, Common, Young the Giant and the Zombies.

The bill does include a few acts the original festival, including Santana, John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Melanie and Canned Heat.

“It’s no one age group or genre, it’s not monolithic – anyone who loves music and loves love would enjoy this,” Common said at the press conference.

The acts will perform on three stages, dubbed the Peace Stage, Love Stage and Music Stage, the three keywords used in key art for the original fest. Lang was a producer of the original festival, which was held on the same dates in 1969. The iconic original event featured performances from Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Santana, Sly & the Family Stone, The Band, Joan Baez, the Grateful Dead, the Jefferson Airplane, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and many others.

For anyone not keeping score at home, the official fest that actually bears the brand name, organized by Lang, will take place at Watkins Glen. Meanwhile, there’ll be a more nostalgically inclined and modest fest at the original site, also August 16-18, dubbed the Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival, with original Woodstockians Arlo Guthrie and Santana being joined by Ringo Starr, Edgar Winter and the Doobie Brothers.

