Woodstock 50: Music Agents Band Together to Release Artists from Contract

Shirley Halperin

Well it’s certainly looking like it could be a wrap for Woodstock 50.

The troubled festival was due to take place at Watkins Glen International Speedway in upstate New York Aug. 16 to 18. Since its announcement in January, the event has been dogged by financial and organizational problems, and tickets never went on sale.

Now, after finding a viable, if implausible, solution — Marlyand’s Merriweather Post Pavillion — with a potential capacity of 32,500, agents are uniting to tell Michael Lang and Woodstock organizers thanks but no thanks. A formal united-front announcement is expected imminently which follows an email sent to agencies last night in which Woodstock 50 organizers “invited” artists to play at the alternate location.

“No bands want to look greedy but most can’t play Maryland and don’t want to be involved in an event that is not properly conceived and developed, or risk the health and safety of their fans,” says an insider who works with one of the headliners.

Earlier today, sources close to Jay-Z confirmed the rapper is no longer participating in Woodstock 50. His departure comes hours after John Fogerty pulled his involvement from the troubled festival. “All the agents are talking,” says another source.

Merriweather Post is located in Columbia, Maryland, about 20 miles outside of Baltimore and equidistant to Washington, D.C. Seth Hurwitz’s I.M.P. operates the venue, which is roofed with open air options, including a second stage that can be used for performances. Having the festival there would solve some key issues Woodstock 50 organizers were facing, including food, beverage and parking in addition to having proper bathroom facilities and security options.

Woodstock 50 was scheduled to feature a blockbuster lineup including Jay-Z, Dead & Co., Miley Cyrus and many others. Its original financial backer, Dentsu Aegis, pulled out in May; Watkins Glen International speedway, followed last month; Virgin Produced, which came aboard in an advisory capacity to help “resurrect” the festival, signed off from the project on July 16 citing that it had “officially concluded its consulting role.”

