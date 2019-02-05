×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Women in Music? The Song Remains the Same, Annenberg Study Shows

By

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bebe Rexha
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

When the inaugural USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative report was released last year, its findings — that women were sorely underrepresented in recorded music, to the tune of 17% of artists associated with Billboard’s top 100 songs in 2017 — sent a shudder throughout the industry. A year later and following groundswell from the Time’s Up movement, not much has changed.

The study conducted by Dr. Stacy L. Smith found that the number of women working as artists remained stagnant at 17%. Of songwriters, women represented 12.3% of the credits affiliated with the test group of 100 songs — over half did not feature a single female writer. Among producers, women numbered only 2 percent, in line with the previous year.

On a brighter note, representation by people of color was up. Of the female songwriters analyzed, 43% were of racial/ethnic groups other than white and 73% of performers were women of color. Over the last seven years, people of color represented 44% of the over 1,400 artists included in the study. Said Smith: “This seven-year high point reveals that the music industry is including women of color in ways that other forms of entertainment are not.”

Related

Last year’s #GrammysSoMale hashtag, in response to Recording Academy president Neil Portnow’s comments that women should “step up” in order to find greater visibility and recognition in the music industry, put an even greater emphasis on parity when it comes to marquee categories like Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Producer of the Year and Best New Artist. The Annenberg study found that roughly 10% of all nominees in these categories were female. Linda Perry’s nomination for Producer of the Year marks the first time in 14 years that a woman who isn’t a nominated artist is up in the category.

But off the red carpet and away from the shining lights is an even more pervasive problem among female recording professionals: the discounting of their skills, stereotyping and sexualization and even unsafe work conditions. According to the report, 39% of women interviewed said they “were objectified” in a recording environment and 20% reported the presence of drugs and alcohol. “What the experiences of women reveal is that the biggest barrier they face is the way the music industry thinks about women,” said Smith in the report. Speaking to Variety, Smith further explains: “Our results suggest … that there’s a real dismissal of women and a discounting of their skills. [Also] potentially problematic, not only in terms of work product but also the sexualized nature can present a hostile work environment.”

In essence, where there are already barriers of entry, the studio environment makes for even trickier terrain for women to navigate. Says Smith: “The barriers and impediments need to be knocked out of the way and we need to focus on the actual problem, which is lack of access and opportunity for individuals that happen to not be men.”

And what of the new Recording Academy chief, set to succeed Portnow in July? “It would be fantastic if it was a woman leading the Recording Academy,” says Smith. “I think we need women infiltrating all aspects of the entertainment industry and why not start with that? And while they’re at it, why not add a few more to the board? … What’s really important is to not only put a woman in a CEO type position, but also get more women involved in leadership of all aspects of the industry so that we see decision-makers that look like the world we actually live in.”

The report  can be found online here.

(Pictured: Bebe Rexha)

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Music

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Warner Music Tops $1.2 Billion in First Fiscal Quarter

    In its fiscal first-quarter earnings report, Warner Music Group announced a 15 percent increase in revenue to $1.2 billion in its fiscal first quarter, from $1.045 billion in the same period last year, while also seeing its net income rise to $86 million from $5 million. That feat saw the company edging past Sony Music [...]

  • carlos cid

    'Best Remixed Recording' Can Be a Career-Making Grammy Award

    Pity not the plight of the remix producer: Despite the fact that most producers hired to rework popular songs don’t share in publishing revenue on compositions they re-imagine, in the Spotify era, a remixed version of a song can sometimes eclipse the original recording, generating millions on the master side. Case in point? Producer Carlos [...]

  • Bebe Rexha

    Women in Music? The Song Remains the Same, Annenberg Study Shows

    When the inaugural USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative report was released last year, its findings — that women were sorely underrepresented in recorded music, to the tune of 17% of artists associated with Billboard’s top 100 songs in 2017 — sent a shudder throughout the industry. A year later and following groundswell from the Time’s Up [...]

  • Let Grammy Voters 'Step Up' for

    Let 2019 Be the Year Grammy Voters Step Up for Women (Column)

    Sing it high and sing it low, got a feeling in my soul … that it’s Grammy time! The vital question looming over this year’s show, on Feb. 10, is whether the Grammys will give enough love to female artists. As you may recall, last year the Recording Academy was rightfully slammed when the list [...]

  • Madonna to Receive GLAAD's Advocate For

    Madonna to Receive GLAAD's Advocate For Change Award

    LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD has announced plans to honor Madonna with their Advocate for Change Award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards. Reserved for public figures who have dedicated their work to advocating for LGBTQ rights, Madonna is the second person to receive the honor after Bill Clinton in 2013. The GLAAD Media Awards honor [...]

  • Brandi Carlile Variety Cover Story

    Brandi Carlile Steps Out of the Shadows and Into the Grammys Spotlight

    Unless Drake or Kendrick Lamar is living in humbler means than we imagined, it’s a safe bet that Brandi Carlile is the only musician nominated for six or more Grammys this year who calls a log cabin home. You can find her on a hillside 40 minutes outside Seattle, where she resides with her wife [...]

  • Zach Katz

    Zach Katz, Ex-BMG President, Partners With Scooter Braun on Tech Investment Venture

    Zach Katz is partnering with Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings on a new venture called Raised In Space. Billed as a “a new investment group for entrepreneurs, start-ups [and] the innovators of tomorrow,” the company will work on identifying tech and music initiatives ripe for investment, with financial commitments ranging from $500,000 to $5 million. The company [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad