WME Nashville Promotes Becky Gardenhire to Co-Head

Gardenhire becomes the highest ranking woman at a Nashville music agency.

CREDIT: Mandy Whitley Photography

Becky Gardenhire has been elevated by WME to the role of co-head of the Nashville office, making her the woman holding the highest rank at any agency rooted in the city.

Gardenhire joins three other co-heads of WME Nashville, Scott Clayton, Joey Lee and Jay Williams.

While Nashville agencies have been caught up in a frantic game of musical chairs recently, Gardenhire has benefitted from staying put. Her tenure at the agency goes back to 2002, when she joined the Beverly Hills office of what was then the William Morris Agency, before moving to Nashville a year later. She was named a partner at WME in 2017.

The artists Gardenhire has been working with directly include established stars Reba McEntire, Rascal Flatts, Jake Owen, Trisha Yearwood and Sara Evans and the rising talents Jordan Davis, LANCO, Tenille Townes and Ingrid Andress.

Last year, she received the Country Music Association’s Talent Agent of the Year award.

““I look forward to taking my passion to serve the Nashville office to the next level,” Gardenhire said in a statement, “and working alongside Jay, Joey and Scott to create further opportunities for our clients and colleagues.”

Lee and Williams were promoted to co-heads two years ago this month. Clayton came over from CAA Nashville to join them the following month. Rob Beckham exited as co-head last October, later cofounding a new agency named the AMG.

