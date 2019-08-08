×

Willie Nelson Cancels Tour Due to ‘Breathing Problem’

Willie Nelson 'Luck Reunion' tour at Spicewood, Texas, USA - 14 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

Willie Nelson has canceled his tour due to a “breathing problem,” the country singer/songwriter announced Wednesday on Facebook.

“To my fans, I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back,” he wrote.

Fresh off the release of his latest album “Ride Me Back Home,” Nelson had just expanded his 2019 Outlaw Music Festival tour with a number of new dates in New York City, Philadelphia, Virginia Beach, Raleigh and Cincinnati among others. As of the announcement, Nelson was scheduled for almost thirty more concert appearances across America with his next show set for Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Nelson has a history of emphysema and has previously canceled or rescheduled a number of shows over the past couple of years, including one in January 2018 in which the country-singer also cited breathing difficulties.

At the age of 86, Nelson is a country music icon with more than 65 albums to his name. He first skyrocketed into fame with a series of critically acclaimed albums including “Shotgun Willie” (1973), “Red Headed Stranger” (1975) and “Stardust” (1978). Recently, he headlined the third and final night of the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach alongside  Ziggy Marley, Grace Potter and Blues Traveler.

