Will Smith Joins Jaden to Perform ‘Icon’ at Coachella

Will SmithNickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Galen Center, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup/REX/Shutterstock

Parents just do understand the importance of Coachella. Jaden Smith was joined in the Sahara tent Friday night by father Will for a performance of “Icon” — as Instagrammed by the proud papa.

The footage of Will Smith rapping was shot by Jaden, who turns his smartphone camera around just long enough to photobomb his father’s cameo.

#coachella

"Done did dat! #Coachella," wrote Dad on the social media site.

Jaden subsequently posted the same video on his own account.

Not making a return appearance was Willow Smith, who opened the show last week, while mom Jada Pinkett Smith looked on. Apparently the festival can only handle so much Smithiness at one time. However, the floating Tesla made a return.

This isn’t the first time the father has crashed his son’s jam, although it’s the first time they’ve performed it on stage together. In 2018, Will Smith first recreated Jaden’s “Icon” music video (from his 2017 debut album), then contributed his own bilingual rap in a full studio remix, along with reggaeton rapper Nicky Jam. He used the track to brag that he’ll be carried through his retirement by his son’s successful music career.

