Wilco Reveal Spring Tour Dates, Drop ‘Before Us’ Video (Watch)

In one fell swoop, Wilco have released a new video for “Before Us,” a song from their recent album “Ode to Joy,” and a brace of North American tour dates for the spring of next year. is pleased to announce their 2020 spring North American Tour.

The video was directed and filmed by Zoran Orlic at The Loft in Chicago during recording sessions for the album in early 2019.

Following their current 2019 fall North American Tour and the forthcoming “Winterlude” (a special series of four shows in December at the Chicago Theatre), the band will head to Mexico in January for the Sky Blue Sky Festival at the Hard Rock Cancun resort and then to Mexico City for their first-ever performance there. A full itinerary is listed below.

Tickets for newly-announced dates go on sale this Friday, November 22 at 10am local time.

Wilco Tour Dates (new dates in bold):

Wed. Nov. 20 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre *

Fri. Nov. 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre – SOLD OUT &

Sat. Nov. 23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre – SOLD OUT &

Sun. Nov. 24 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

Sun. Dec. 15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre – SOLD OUT %

Mon. Dec. 16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre %

Wed. Dec. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre #

Thu. Dec. 19 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre – SOLD OUT #

Sat. Jan. 18 – Tue. Jan. 21 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel

Sun. Jan. 25 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropólitan

Mon. March 9 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Wed. March 11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall

Fri. March 13 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Hall

Sat. March 14 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

Mon. March 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

Wed. March 18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Thu. March 19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Sat. March 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

Mon. March 23 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Tue. March 24 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Thu. March 26 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Centers For The Arts

Fri. March 27 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Sun. March 29 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

Wed. April 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

Thu. April 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

Sat. April 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sun. April 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Sat. April 18 – Sun. April 19 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

Fri. June 19 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

*=w/Tuomo & Markus

& = w/ Low

^ = w/ Gaelyn Lea

% = w/ Robyn Hitchcock

# = w/ Sharon Van Etten