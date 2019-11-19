×
Wilco Reveal Spring Tour Dates, Drop ‘Before Us’ Video (Watch)

By
Variety Staff

In one fell swoop, Wilco have released a new video for “Before Us,” a song from their recent album “Ode to Joy,” and a brace of North American tour dates for the spring of next year. is pleased to announce their 2020 spring North American Tour.

The video was directed and filmed by Zoran Orlic at The Loft in Chicago during recording sessions for the album in early 2019.

Following their current 2019 fall North American Tour and the forthcoming “Winterlude” (a special series of four shows in December at the Chicago Theatre), the band will head to Mexico in January for the Sky Blue Sky Festival at the Hard Rock Cancun resort and then to Mexico City for their first-ever performance there. A full itinerary is listed below.

Tickets for newly-announced dates go on sale this Friday, November 22 at 10am local time.

Wilco Tour Dates (new dates in bold):
Wed. Nov. 20 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre *
Fri. Nov. 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre – SOLD OUT &
Sat. Nov. 23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre – SOLD OUT &
Sun. Nov. 24 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^
Sun. Dec. 15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre – SOLD OUT %
Mon. Dec. 16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre %
Wed. Dec. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre #
Thu. Dec. 19 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre – SOLD OUT #
Sat. Jan. 18 – Tue. Jan. 21 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel
Sun. Jan. 25 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropólitan
Mon. March 9 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Wed. March 11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall
Fri. March 13 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Hall
Sat. March 14 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
Mon. March 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
Wed. March 18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Thu. March 19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Sat. March 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
Mon. March 23 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Tue. March 24 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Thu. March 26 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Centers For The Arts
Fri. March 27 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Sun. March 29 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
Wed. April 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
Thu. April 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
Sat. April 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Sun. April 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Sat. April 18 – Sun. April 19 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
Fri. June 19 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

*=w/Tuomo & Markus
& = w/ Low
^ = w/ Gaelyn Lea
% = w/ Robyn Hitchcock
# = w/ Sharon Van Etten

 

 

