×

New Whitney Houston Music Dropping on Friday

By
Shirley Halperin

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Whitney Houston
CREDIT: Suzie Gibbons/Redferns

A 1991 recording of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” by Whitney Houston will be released on Friday, June 29. The song was first performed at a Tokyo concert in 1990 and features Houston at the top of her vocal game. The recording was intended for her third album, “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” according to the official social media account of Clive Davis, the former Arista Records boss who discovered and developed Houston to become one of the biggest pop singers of the 1980s and 1990s.

Also according to Instagram, Norwegian DJ Kygo looks likely to have remixed the recording. Otherwise, the only information given relates to the original performance of the song and the promised release date of “tomorrow.” (The song will drop at midnight East Coast time.)

“Higher Love” was originally released by Winwood in 1986 and was co-written by Will Jennings, best known for Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven.” Its lyrics tell of a higher purpose to life, lamenting: “Think about it, there must be higher love / Down in the heart or hidden in the stars above / Without it, life is a wasted time / Look inside your heart, I’ll look inside mine.”

View this post on Instagram

Tomorrow

A post shared by Clive Davis (@clivejdavis) on

Houston died on Feb. 11, 2012. She was found submerged in the bathtub of her room at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and her death was ruled as accidental, though heart disease and chronic cocaine use were said to be contributing factors to the singer’s death.

Popular on Variety

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

More Music

  • Whitney Houston

    New Whitney Houston Music Dropping on Friday

    A 1991 recording of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” by Whitney Houston will be released on Friday, June 29. The song was first performed at a Tokyo concert in 1990 and features Houston at the top of her vocal game. The recording was intended for her third album, “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” according to the official [...]

  • Apple Music Tops 60 Million Subscribers,

    Apple Music Tops 60 Million Subscribers, Including Users on Free Trials

    Apple Music is still growing at a nice clip — but the company keeps touting different stats to mark its upward trajectory. The tech giant now has surpassed 60 million subscribers for Apple Music, Eddy Cue, senior VP of Internet Software and Services, revealed in an interview with French news site Numerama published Friday. Contacted by [...]

  • Lizzo

    Lizzo on Being an LGBTQ Ally, Rihanna and Meeting Sandra Bullock

    Since her latest album “Cuz I Love You” dropped last spring, Lizzo has been everywhere. She performed at Coachella (with her trusty flute named Sasha), rocked the Met Gala in a cotton-candy pink gown and sat next to Sandra Bullock at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. Over the weekend, she sang “Truth Hurts” at [...]

  • Nipsey Hussle

    Nipsey Hussle Accused His Alleged Killer of Snitching, D.A. Says

    Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot after getting into a conversation with his alleged killer over snitching, according to grand jury documents released on Thursday. A judge ordered the transcript released on Thursday, following a motion from the Los Angeles Times. The 29-year-old suspect, Eric Holder, has been indicted on murder and attempted murder charges. He [...]

  • Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, BTS Lead

    Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, BTS, ‘Mumble Rap’ Lead Nielsen Music’s Mid-Year Report

    Albums by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, BTS and Bad Bunny led to a record 507 billion on-demand streams in the first six months of 2019, according to Nielsen’s mid-year report, which “outlines the music industry’s leading trends, data and insights over the past six months.” Breaking down the leading trends via the Gracenote [...]

  • Mary J. Blige, Michael McKean Join

    Mary J. Blige, Michael McKean Join 'Pink Skies Ahead'

    Mary J. Blige, Michael McKean, Odeya Rush and Evan Ross have joined Jessica Barden in the drama “Pink Skies Ahead.” The Kelly Oxford film tells the story of a wild young woman, played by Barden, whose life unravels after dropping out of college, moving in with her parents, and being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. [...]

  • J. Cole's Manager Helps Build His

    J. Cole's Manager Helps Build a Dreamville Empire While Staying Focused on One Client

    Possibly the only person who can unlock all the mysteries of J. Cole is Ibrahim “IB” Hamad, the rapper’s label co-owner, business partner, manager and pal since the two attended St. John University in Queens together as young students. And there’s no shortage of secrets that the two share, like exactly what’s in store for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad