White Stripes to Release Deluxe 20th Anniversary Edition of Debut Album

Jack White’s Third Man Records knows how to put together an elaborate album package, and they’re outdoing themselves with the forthcoming 20th anniversary edition of the White Stripes self-titled debut.

Titled “White Stripes XX,” the package includes previously unreleased outtakes from the album’s recording sessions, the “Live at the Ritz – Raleigh, NC – 09/26/99” LP, a DVD containing performance footage from two 1999 Michigan performances, a 24-page archival booklet featuring rare photos, lyrics, flyers and other stuff, all housed in a hard-cover hinged case. You have to sign up to buy it — sign-up is open now through October 31 at 12am CST.

INTRODUCING VAULT PACKAGE #42: THE WHITE STRIPES XX https://t.co/nXAUQCTCMA pic.twitter.com/7BRPqxLo7b — The Vault (@TMRVault) August 7, 2019

“With only a handful of days spent recording in the cold, amenity-free studio in a Detroit January, it is of legitimate surprise the bounty of previously forgotten alternate takes and unreleased tracks that exist from said sessions,” the announcement reads. “At a time when every last inch of tape meant dollars spent, the fact that ANYTHING extraneous was saved is not just remarkable, but a windfall for fans two decades later. While acolytes have previously heard ‘Dead Leaves’ and ‘Let’s Build a Home’ on a 7-inch single as part of Vault package 11 from 2012 (both included here), they have not heard the acoustic demo of ‘Dead Leaves,’ the alternate takes of ‘Jimmy the Exploder’ or ‘I Fought Piranhas’ or ‘Wasting My Time.’

“The tracks collected here present the listener with an alternate reality version of how — after a few non-aberrant turns and divergent creative paths — the White Stripes self-titled album could exist in a completely different space,” it continues.

Packages are available for $60 US/$70 CAN/$80 INTL.

THE WHITE STRIPES XX:

Self-Titled Outtakes

Dead Leaves

I Fought Piranhas

Jimmy The Exploder

Let’s Build a Home

Little Red Book (Burt Bacharach)

Screwdriver

Slicker Drips

Sugar Never Tasted So Good

Wasting My Time

Why Can’t You Be Nicer to Me?

Live at the Ritz 9/26/99 LP

Astro (partial)

Jimmy the Exploder

Do

Sugar Never Tasted So Good

Little People

Broken Bricks

Suzy Lee

Let’s Build a Home

Jolene (Dolly Parton)

Good to Me (Brendan Benson cover)

I’m Bored (Iggy Pop cover)

The Big Three Killed My Baby

Trick Bag (Earl King)

Screwdriver

Live at Paycheck’s 3/13/99 DVD

Broken Bricks

Let’s Shake Hands

The Big Three Killed My Baby

Do

Jimmy the Exploder

Wasting My Time

Cannon – John the Revelator

Screwdriver

Astro

Sugar Never Tasted So Good

One More Cup of Coffee (Bob Dylan)

Lafayette Blues

Slicker Drips

Live at the Magic Stick 5/30/99 DVD

I’m Bored (Iggy Pop)

Broken Bricks

The Big Three Killed My Baby

I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself (Bacharach/David)

Jimmy the Exploder

St. James Infirmary (traditional)

Astro

Cannon – John the Revelator (traditional) – Grinnin In Your Face (Son House)

Stop Breaking Down (Robert Johnson)

The Same Boy You’ve Always Known

Wasting My Time

When I Hear My Name

Lafayette Blues

Sugar Never Tasted So Good

Let’s Shake Hands