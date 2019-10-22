Watch Lizzo Dance With ‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin at L.A. Concert

Macaulay Culkin (“Home Alone”) is a serious Lizzo fan, and he’s not afraid to demonstrate his love for the fast-rising singer in front of a packed audience, even if it requires busting a move.

Culkin showed up to Lizzo’s Los Angeles concert Monday night, inspiring the audience to start chanting, “I don’t really need you, I’m Macaulay Culkin, ‘Home Alone,'” a source said.

When Culkin was invited on stage to play the “gigolo game,” he accepted the invite.

“Macaulay, are you ready to gig, gigolo?” Lizzo asked Culkin before he was prompted to perform the popular ’90s sprinkler dance move, which requires hopping on one leg with one hand pressed to the back of the head while the other arm is fully extended.

Lizzo and her dancers then copied the move while singing, “That’s the way he gigolo!”

Culkin posted the video on Tuesday of him dancing on Instagram. “When @lizzobeeating asks you to do a silly dance . . . you get up there and do a silly dance,” Culkin wrote in his caption.

Sarah Michelle Gellar commented on the video, “I’m so jealous (well, not of your dancing).” Watch the clip below.

Culkin was most famous for his childhood roles in both “Richie Rich” and “Home Alone.” Recently, he appeared as Ian in director Seth Green’s 2019 film “Changeland,” and did voice acting for “Robot Chicken.”

On the strength of her “Cuz I Love You” album and its hit “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo, of course, is one of 2019’s breakout stars.