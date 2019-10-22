×

Watch Lizzo Dance With ‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin at L.A. Concert

By

Lorraine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lizzo performs on stage at The Anthem, in WashingtonLizzo in Concert - , D.C., Washington, USA - 25 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/Shutt

Macaulay Culkin (“Home Alone”) is a serious Lizzo fan, and he’s not afraid to demonstrate his love for the fast-rising singer in front of a packed audience, even if it requires busting a move.

Culkin showed up to Lizzo’s Los Angeles concert Monday night, inspiring the audience to start chanting, “I don’t really need you, I’m Macaulay Culkin, ‘Home Alone,'” a source said.

When Culkin was invited on stage to play the “gigolo game,” he accepted the invite.

“Macaulay, are you ready to gig, gigolo?” Lizzo asked Culkin before he was prompted to perform the popular ’90s sprinkler dance move, which requires hopping on one leg with one hand pressed to the back of the head while the other arm is fully extended.

Lizzo and her dancers then copied the move while singing, “That’s the way he gigolo!”

Culkin posted the video on Tuesday of him dancing on Instagram. “When @lizzobeeating asks you to do a silly dance . . . you get up there and do a silly dance,” Culkin wrote in his caption.

Sarah Michelle Gellar commented on the video, “I’m so jealous (well, not of your dancing).” Watch the clip below.

Culkin was most famous for his childhood roles in both “Richie Rich” and “Home Alone.” Recently, he appeared as Ian in director Seth Green’s 2019 film “Changeland,” and did voice acting for “Robot Chicken.”

On the strength of her “Cuz I Love You” album and its hit “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo, of course, is one of 2019’s breakout stars.

More Music

  • Universal Screens 'Bride of Frankenstein,' Releases

    Universal Screens 'Bride of Frankenstein,' Releases Franz Waxman Score for First Time

    Halloween is only days away, and what better way to celebrate than with a classic monster movie that’s been fully restored and whose original score has, 84 years later, finally been issued as a soundtrack album? Universal screened its 1935 “Bride of Frankenstein” Monday night to an appreciative audience on the studio lot, following a [...]

  • Lizzo performs on stage at The

    Watch Lizzo Dance With 'Home Alone' Star Macaulay Culkin at L.A. Concert

    Macaulay Culkin (“Home Alone”) is a serious Lizzo fan, and he’s not afraid to demonstrate his love for the fast-rising singer in front of a packed audience, even if it requires busting a move. Culkin showed up to Lizzo’s Los Angeles concert Monday night, inspiring the audience to start chanting, “I don’t really need you, [...]

  • It Is 'Unlikely’ That PledgeMusic Artists

    It Is 'Unlikely’ That PledgeMusic Artists and Creditors Will Be Paid, Receiver Says

    PledgeMusic, the direct-to-fan marketplace that went out of business earlier this year, was more than $7.4 million in debt when it entered liquidation, and its receiver says it is “unlikely” that artists and others owed money by the company will be paid, according to a report from the bank-appointed receiver. “I do not anticipate that [...]

  • Taz Taylor

    Hitmaker of the Month: How a Taz Taylor Tutorial Yielded Lil Tecca's Viral 'Ransom'

    Taz Taylor doesn’t consider himself an overnight success, but he’s definitely having a moment. “I’ve been doing this for almost 10 years,” says the 27 year-old producer from Florida. “I come from humble beginnings and I know what it took to actually get here,” he adds, referring to his hip-hop mogul-worthy mansion in the Hollywood [...]

  • Kanye West

    Kanye West to Preview ‘Jesus Is King’ Album and Film in Los Angeles on Wednesday

    On the heels of Monday’s announcement that Kanye West’s delayed “Jesus Is King” album will be released on Friday along with a companion IMAX film, the rapper will preview both projects at the Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, it was announced this morning. Tickets for the “Jesus Is King Album & Film Experience” will be [...]

  • Juice WRLD Sued by Yellowcard for

    Juice WRLD Sued by Yellowcard for $15 Million Over ‘Lucid Dreams’

    Juice WRLD has been sued by the pop-punk band Yellowcard for $15 million, who claim that the rapper’s 2017 song “Lucid Dreams” copies melodic elements of their song “Holly Wood Died,” according to a report in The Blast, citing court documents. The band, which split in 2017, are seeking $15 million, royalties and credit for co-ownership of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad