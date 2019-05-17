Watch Lil Nas X’s New ‘Old Town Road’ Video, Featuring Chris Rock, Diplo, Vince Staples

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, officially has its own official music video with stars such as Chris Rock, Vince Staples, and Diplo making appearances in the Wild West.

The five-minute video, whose cinematography and dialogue compares more to an old-school Western film, starts off in 1889 as Lil Nas X and Cyrus hide out after a bank robbery. But when they’re chased off by a gun-slinging robber, the young rapper slides through a wormhole before reaching the “New Town Road” in 2019. It’s when he’s riding his horse along the modern streets, in stark contrast with the sprawling terrains seen at the beginning, that he bumps into an eclectic group of famous faces such as Vince Staples, Rico Nasty, and of course, Cyrus who’s fitted in a pink cowboy set. As their crew grows, they all end up in what appears to be a retirement home’s bingo hall decorated in a fitting Western theme.

The music video isn’t the first one created for “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X uploaded his first video for the song on Youtube in 2018 when he first released the song. In the original video, the 20 year-old artist played clips of his character from the video game Red Dead Online which switched into cowboy attire with every bass drop.

The song entered the culture purview when the song debuted on the Billboard Country Music chart and was then promptly removed after being deemed as not country enough. After outrage erupted, Lil Nas released a remix featuring country star Billy Ray Cyrus, enabling it to stay in the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks in a row.