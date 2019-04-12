How to Watch Coachella Live Stream Online

One of the most anticipated music festivals of the year kicks off in Indio, Calif., on Friday, and luckily for non-festival goers, many of the first weekend’s performances will be available to stream on YouTube.

Sixty-nine artists are already confirmed to live stream their Coachella sets, such as headliners Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, and Tame Impala. Other artists include Billie Eilish, The 1975, Kacey Musgraves, Blackpink, Janelle Monáe, Mac DeMarco, Maggie Rogers, Pusha T, Lizzo, Kid Cudi, Chvrches, Blood Orange, Four Tet, Little Simz, Weezer, Tierra Whack, Smino, YG, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Khruangbin.

While this will be the ninth year that YouTube will partner with Coachella to exclusively stream the weekend’s performances, it marks the first time that the video service will produce live content and behind-the-scenes footage from the second weekend, too. Like in past years, the streams will be made available through three different Coachella YouTube channels, with streaming times not directly correlating to artists’ set times in order to broadcast overlapping performances.

Starting on Friday, Channel One will feature Musgraves at 5:55 p.m., Blackpink at 8:30 p.m., The 1975 at 9:35 p.m., and Gambino at 11:25 p.m. Whack’s set will be available to stream on Channel Two at 7:25 p.m., before Rüfüs Du Sol at 9 p.m. and DJ Snake at 12 a.m. Channel Three will see performances by Calypso Rose at 6:30 p.m. and Khruangbin at 9:30 p.m.

Viewers are in for a special treat on Saturday as all three channels will live stream “Guava Island,” a mysterious film from Gambino and Rihanna. On the same day, Channel One will stream Bazzi at 7:05 p.m., Weezer at 8:45 p.m., Eilish at 9:50 p.m., and Impala at 11 p.m. DeMarco will stream on Channel Two at 6:40 p.m., before Virgil Abloh at 7:55 p.m., Rogers at 8:25 p.m., Wiz Khalifa at 11:05 p.m., and Cudi at 11:55 p.m.

On Sunday — aka Day Three — Grande’s performance will stream on Channel One at 10:35 p.m. and Alice Merton will perform on Channel Two at 5 p.m., followed by Unknown Mortal Orchestra at 5:55 p.m., Sofi Tukker at 9:15 p.m., and Chvrches at 10:05 p.m. Channel Three will see performances by Dillon Francis at 9:50 p.m. and Nghtmre at 11:10 p.m.

Here’s the full streaming schedule:

Friday:

4:15 p.m. – Hurray for the Riff Raff (2)

4:15 – Los Tucanes De Tijuana (3)

4:40 – Jauz (3)

5:10 – JPEGMAFIA (1)

5:40 – Mon Laferte (2)

5:45 – SG Lewis (3)

5:55 – Kacey Musgraves (1)

6:25 – Gorgon City (2)

6:30 – Calypso Rose (3)

6:45 – Jaden Smith (1)

7:20 – DVSN (3)

7:25 – Tierra Whack (2)

8:05 – Polo & Pan (3)

8:30 – BLACKPINK (1)

9:00 – Rüfüs Du Sol (2)

9:30 – Khruangbin (3)

9:35 – The 1975 (1)

10:30 – Janelle Monáe (1)

11:15 – Charlotte Gainsbourg (2)

11:25 – Childish Gambino (1)

11:30 – Nora En Pure (3)

12:00 a.m. – DJ Snake (2)

12:05 – Kayzo (3)

Saturday:

4:15 p.m. – ARIZONA (1)

4:15 – Wallows (2)

4:15 – Jambinai (3)

4:35 – FKJ (3)

5:00 – Guava Island, A Childish Gambino Film (1,2,3)

6:00 – Mr. Eazi (2)

6:00 – Steady Holiday (3)

6:30 – The Interrupters (3)

6:40 – Mac DeMarco (2)

7:05 – Bazzi (1)

7:15 – Clozee (3)

7:30 – Sir (2)

7:50 – J Balvin (1)

7:55 – Virgil Abloh (2)

8:00 – Bob Moses (3)

8:25 – Maggie Rogers (2)

8:45 – Weezer (1)

8:50 – Gryffin (3)

9:15 – Christine and the Queens (2)

9:30 – Four Tet (3)

9:50 – Billie Eilish (1)

10:15 – Juice Wrld (2)

10:30 – Parcels (3)

11:00 – Tame Impala (1)

11:05 – Wiz Khalifa (2)

11:15 – Smino (3)

11:55 – Kid Cudi (2)

12:00 a.m. – Little Simz (3)

12:30 – Bassnectar (1)

Sunday:

4:15 p.m. – Emily King (1)

4:15 – Mansionair (2)

4:15 – Burna Boy (3)

5:00 – Alice Merton (2)

5:05 – Pusha-T (1)

5:55 – Bad Bunny (1)

5:55 – Unknown Mortal Orchestra (2)

6:50 – Blood Orange (1)

6:50 – Dermot Kennedy (2)

7:40 – Lizzo (2)

9:00 – YG (3)

9:15 – Sofi Tukker (2)

9:50 – Dillon Francis (3)

10:05 – CHVRCHES (2)

10:35 – Ariana Grande (1)

11:10 – NGHTMRE (3)