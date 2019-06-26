×

Watch Cardi B’s Wildly NSFW Video for New Single ‘Press’

Jem Aswad

Arriving with uncanny timing, a day after Cardi B pleaded not guilty to assault in an ongoing case around an incident at a New York nightclub last August, the rapper has dropped an eye-popping new video for her latest single “Press” that features violence, nudity, multiple murders and, wow, lots more.

Clocking in at just three-and-a-half minutes, the video opens with a sex scene apparently involving two women and Cardi’s man, then we see her smoking a cigarette, pulling out a pistol and then fading quickly to black as shots are heard.

Then we’re in a police holding cell where Cardi flirts with a police officer, then a big courtroom drama with irate judges and attorneys, and finally a prison cell where the video concludes with Cardi encountering one of the women seen early in the video and drowning her in a toilet.

Intersperses are nude dancing scenes — with Cardi and the dancers’ privates obscured in a strange hermaphroditic effect — and then a scene with all of the dancers murdered.

In addition to her court hearing Monday, Cardi opened the show at the BET Awards Sunday night with a performance of “Clout,” alongside Offset, and “Press,” in its TV debut. She also appeared at the 2019 Met Gala earlier this month.

 

 

    Arriving with uncanny timing, a day after Cardi B pleaded not guilty to assault in an ongoing case around an incident at a New York nightclub last August, the rapper has dropped an eye-popping new video for her latest single "Press" that features violence, nudity, multiple murders and, wow, lots more. Clocking in at just [...]

