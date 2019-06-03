×
Watch Cardi B Bring Out Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus for 'Old Town Road' at Summer Jam

Variety Staff

Lil Nas X, Cardi B. Music artists Lil Nas X, left, and Cardi B perform at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New JerseyHOT 97 Summer Jam 2019, East Rutherford, USA - 02 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Scott Roth/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The thunderstorms that cut short the nearby Governors Ball festival caused an hour delay at Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam in New Jersey — but that didn’t stop Cardi B from delivering a blockbuster set that included a surprise cameo from Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus performing — what else? — their global smash “Old Town Road.”

Migos, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Tori Lanez, A Boogie, City Girls and many others were on the lineup, but there’s little question that Cardi’s surprise guests stole the show. Watch the clip below.

During the set, Cardi also worked in a brief portion of her new single, “Press,” which is probably going to be featured on her forthcoming second full-length album, due later this year.The rapper said early in January that she hoped to release an album in the spring, around the same time that her debut dropped, although that date (April 6) has long since passed.

“Of course it’s gonna be an album in 2019,” she said. “Hopefully, I could get my album done around the same time that ‘Invasion of Privacy’ came out, but I don’t know how possible that’s gonna be because I feel like I’m going to be extremely, extremely busy.”

She has dropped songs and guest appearances in recent months, including “Please Me,” a single with Bruno Mars, in February and “Wish Wish” on DJ Khaled’s just-released album “Son of Asahd.”

 

 

