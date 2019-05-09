Watch Bruce Springsteen Make a Surprise Appearance With Little Steven in Asbury Park

It was a hot night for the “Summer of Sorcery” as Steve Van Zandt and the Disciples of Soul were joined again by Bruce Springsteen for a surprise performance at the Paramount Theater in Asbury Park, New Jersey on Wednesday night, celebrating the band’s new rock and soul album.

Van Zandt’s set — which included fan favorites like “I Am a Patriot,” and “Trapped Again” — featured big horns and special moments for the packed house. One particular highlight was the second appearance of Van Zandt Super Fan and 92-year-old JDate campaign model Beatrice Slater, who entertained the crowd with a dance during the new track “Soul Twisting.” Slater first introduced the group onstage at a show in Staten Island last year. The band also opened up on “Love Again,” a swinging new song that captures summer vibes with a nod to ‘60s.

A relaxed Springsteen was all smiles as he took the stage with his musical soul mate, first watching from the audience and then barreling onstage for a repeat of the three songs he performed with the group last weekend in in Los Angeles: the “Born to Run” favorite “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” Little Steven’s politically charged 1985 song “Sun City,” and the Van Zandt-penned Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes favorite “I Don’t Wanna Go Home.”

Related Bruce Springsteen and Martin Scorsese Talk About 'Are You Talkin' to Me?' and How 'Last Waltz' Influenced 'Broadway' Asbury Park Doc Featuring Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Van Zandt to Hit Theaters

Backstage, Springsteen shared a hug and posed for a photo with Slater, and was spotted checking out more music at the adjacent Wonder Bar.

It was the second time Springsteen has appeared in Asbury Park in less than a month, having recently joined a Q&A at the Paramount following a showing of concert clips from the Thrill Hill Archives with director Thom Zimny.

His new album, “Western Stars,” is due for release on June 14 and features the new single, “Hello Sunshine.”

Watch clips below (courtesy of Mitch Slater and Pete Mamoine):





