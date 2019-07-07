×

Watch Bruce Springsteen Join Southside Johnny Onstage in Asbury Park

Bruce Springsteen
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

In the latest in a string of local surprise appearances this year, Bruce Springsteen returned to the Stone Pony Summer Stage Saturday for the first time since 2011, pulling double duty first as a surprise guest with E Street bassist Garry Tallent, and then joining Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes for a seven-song set.

Springsteen, sporting a New York Yankees cap, hung out by the right side of the stage enjoying Tallent and the Delevantes until summoned to strap on a guitar for the song, “Dirty Rotten Shame.”

He later watched the Jukes from the other side of the stage until Southside called him to duty, yelling “Come out here, Boss Man!”

Springsteen wasted no time, grabbing his Fender and trading vocals with Southside on “Sherry Darling,” from Springsteen’s 1980 album “The River.”

The band then turned in a soulful version of the early Springsteen deep cut “The Fever” before reviving it up with the buoyant, “Talk to Me.” The good vibes continued with Springsteen’s jazzy early song “Kitty’s Back” and Southside’s “I Don’t Want to Go Home.”

The set closed out with a particularly fun cover and mash up of the early Stones classics “Mona” and “Not Fade Away,” and the Sam Cooke staple, “Having a Party.”

Southside took a moment to plug Tallent’s new album and Springsteen’s “Western Stars.”

“He has a new album out,” he cracked. “Thanks for making us look bad!”

Watch video courtesy of Sammy Steinlight below:


